Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

We are looking for a dynamic and results-driven B2B Sales Representative to drive sales growth and expand our customer base. This role requires an energetic, proactive individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is passionate about building strong client relationships.

Key Responsibilities

• Identify and pursue new B2B sales opportunities to achieve revenue targets.

• Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their business needs.

• Present and promote company products/services to potential customers.

• Negotiate contracts and close deals to maximize sales performance.

• Conduct market research to stay updated on industry trends and competitive landscape.

• Collaborate with internal teams to ensure customer satisfaction and business growth.

• Attend networking events, trade shows, and business meetings as needed.