Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

We are looking for a dynamic and results-driven B2B Sales Representative to drive sales growth and expand our customer base. This role requires an energetic, proactive individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is passionate about building strong client relationships.
Key Responsibilities
• Identify and pursue new B2B sales opportunities to achieve revenue targets.
• Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their business needs.
• Present and promote company products/services to potential customers.
• Negotiate contracts and close deals to maximize sales performance.
• Conduct market research to stay updated on industry trends and competitive landscape.
• Collaborate with internal teams to ensure customer satisfaction and business growth.
• Attend networking events, trade shows, and business meetings as needed.
• 1-3 years of experience in B2B sales or a similar role.
• Strong communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
• Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and able to work independently.
incentive, bonus, ...
