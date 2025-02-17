Tuyển Key Account Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Develop sales targets and develop plans to implement sales targets of Account including: promotion programs, visibility, new listing

2. Make reports analyzing business results, progress in implementing targets, evaluating post periods and other related issues of the account chain along with appropriate proposals Ensuring 100% implementation of business targets number.

3. Implement the plan and coordinate with KAM/Sup Operation to ensure the implementation of promotions and visibility at the point of sale according to plan

4. Coordinate with departments to ensure goods issues and implement programs as planned

5. Weekly meeting with Production Department, working with SO and responsible for supplying goods and dispatching goods to MT and quickly update important information for accounts

6. Drafting, submitting monthly promotional schemes for signature, opening, sampling, advertising, registering with the Department of Industry and Trade of the programs MT's process according to the product line in charge according to the required deadline.