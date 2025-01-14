Tuyển Key Account Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A DAY IN LIFE:

- Key Account Executive is responsible for being a single point of contact for all Sales Operations related aspects within assigned Customer stores and deliver agreed objectives/targets.

- Ensure achievement of agreed targets/KPIs (NPS, RIG, TS, distribution, call coverage/frequency, merchandising...) for the assigned Customer stores.

- Implement, follow up and update Field Sales Plan for the assigned Customer stores.

- Responsible for setting objectives, leading negotiation process at store level. Execute daily monitoring of customer's performance against defined KPIs (sales out, inventory level, order placement on-time etc).

- Responsible for the execution of the Channel Category plans at the POP (Cycle Plan from ICP). Support the development of Field Sales and Category channel Plans by providing feedback on the Cycle plan activities execution.

- Responsible to provide quality and on-time information on demand forecast by customer, report on market dynamics, competitor activities.

- Ensure adherence to all Company principles and policies including NMLP, TS, Nestle/local Trade policy, local Trade Terms, IC3, Safety and local regulations.

- Develop relationship with customer at store level.

- Coach, motivate promoters/merchandiser.