Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH Shopee làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

• Build strong relationships with brands and gain brand’s trust, understand more about their business and their key success factors.

• Responsibility to ensure the success of key merchants on Shopee platform including driving Revenue and smooth operation.

• Educating sellers on Shopee features, Shopee promotional campaign and market insights.

• Interact with stakeholders of different teams to ensure products sold by new sellers receive enough visibility on the product pages.

• Implement campaigns for new sellers, analyse and report their performance.

• Interact with other local teams to share knowledge and replicate best practices.

• Forecast volume and number of new sellers and activities required to incubate them.