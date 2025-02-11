Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH Shopee làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Công ty TNHH Shopee
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sonatus Building, 15 Le Thanh Ton, Dist. 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
• Build strong relationships with brands and gain brand’s trust, understand more about their business and their key success factors.
• Responsibility to ensure the success of key merchants on Shopee platform including driving Revenue and smooth operation.
• Educating sellers on Shopee features, Shopee promotional campaign and market insights.
• Interact with stakeholders of different teams to ensure products sold by new sellers receive enough visibility on the product pages.
• Implement campaigns for new sellers, analyse and report their performance.
• Interact with other local teams to share knowledge and replicate best practices.
• Forecast volume and number of new sellers and activities required to incubate them.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 2 years experience in Key Account, Merchandiser, Business Development at recognizable brands or retailers.
• Good at planning, analytical skills and execution, can work with brands to plan & achieve monthly/yearly commercial targets.
Tại Công ty TNHH Shopee Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Shopee
