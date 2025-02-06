Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Wipro Consumer Care Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and execute strategic plans for the Local Independent segment to drive sales and ensure growth.

• Manage relationships with key accounts and distributors, ensuring alignment with the company's objectives.

• Conduct market research and analysis to identify new business opportunities and enhance existing accounts.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams including marketing and supply chain to ensure product availability and visibility.

• Monitor sales performance metrics and provide regular reports to management on key account activities.

• Responsible for establishing Sales contracts with supermarket chains.

• Keep and monitor Sales contract's budget for MT South team and consolidate from MT North.

• Pricing for assigned customers and Listing update to relevant departments.

• Make the whole plan for promotions for MT Team (Lead MT South and take consolidate plan for MT North).

• Deal with buyer for assigned customers and monitor the budget.