Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Work Location: Our factory is based in VSIP 3, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong. Shuttle buses are provided from Ho Chi Minh, Bien Hoa & Binh Duong

Work Location:

Core Responsibilities

• Adhered to safety protocols and procedures to ensure a safe working environment

Tuân thủ các quy trình và quy tắc an toàn để đảm bảo môi trường làm việc an toàn.

• Collaborated with engineers or designers for custom jobs or to refine manufacturing processes

Hợp tác với kỹ sư hoặc nhà thiết kế để thực hiện các công việc tùy chỉnh hoặc tối ưu hóa quy trình sản xuất.

• Support mould repair and spare parts manufacturing

Hỗ trợ sửa chữa khuôn và gia công phụ tùng thay thế.