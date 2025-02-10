Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cơ khí Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: No.1, Road no.3, VSIP III, Hoi Nghia, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cơ khí Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Work Location: Our factory is based in VSIP 3, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong. Shuttle buses are provided from Ho Chi Minh, Bien Hoa & Binh Duong
Core Responsibilities
• Adhered to safety protocols and procedures to ensure a safe working environment
Tuân thủ các quy trình và quy tắc an toàn để đảm bảo môi trường làm việc an toàn.
• Collaborated with engineers or designers for custom jobs or to refine manufacturing processes
Hợp tác với kỹ sư hoặc nhà thiết kế để thực hiện các công việc tùy chỉnh hoặc tối ưu hóa quy trình sản xuất.
• Support mould repair and spare parts manufacturing
Hỗ trợ sửa chữa khuôn và gia công phụ tùng thay thế.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
