Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Kỹ sư cơ khí

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cơ khí Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: No.1, Road no.3, VSIP III, Hoi Nghia, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cơ khí Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work Location: Our factory is based in VSIP 3, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong. Shuttle buses are provided from Ho Chi Minh, Bien Hoa & Binh Duong
Work Location:
*We think it’s important that you’re in control of your data and as part of the recruitment process; Your direct application at the LEGO Careers Website will be prioritized. Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser for your application: https://bit.ly/41cl4YX
*We think it’s important that you’re in control of your data and as part of the recruitment process; Your direct application at the LEGO Careers Website will be prioritized
https://bit.ly/41cl4YX
Core Responsibilities
• Adhered to safety protocols and procedures to ensure a safe working environment
Tuân thủ các quy trình và quy tắc an toàn để đảm bảo môi trường làm việc an toàn.
• Collaborated with engineers or designers for custom jobs or to refine manufacturing processes
Hợp tác với kỹ sư hoặc nhà thiết kế để thực hiện các công việc tùy chỉnh hoặc tối ưu hóa quy trình sản xuất.
• Support mould repair and spare parts manufacturing
Hỗ trợ sửa chữa khuôn và gia công phụ tùng thay thế.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 1 Đường số 3, Khu Công Nghiệp Việt Nam – Singapore III, Phường Hội Nghĩa, Thị xã Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-co-khi-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-binh-duong-job300882
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong)
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong)
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong)
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong)
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG SEIKO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG SEIKO
8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KIM VĨNH PHÚ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KIM VĨNH PHÚ
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÁY VÀ THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÁY VÀ THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP QUỐC TẾ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI TÍN AN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI TÍN AN
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN LIÊN HỢP KHOA HỌC - CÔNG NGHỆ - MÔI TRƯỜNG BIWASE làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN LIÊN HỢP KHOA HỌC - CÔNG NGHỆ - MÔI TRƯỜNG BIWASE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm