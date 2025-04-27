Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 60 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Survey the elevator pit and make a report.

Make technical drawings related to elevators and escalators

Support sales staff with technical issues.

Some other work as assigned by superiors.

Willing to travel to other provinces for work (if needed).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Gender: Male. Have 1-2 years of experience.

Graduated from University majoring in Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering/Architecture/Mechatronics.

Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering/Architecture/Mechatronics.

English communication average - good.

Proficient in MS Office; Auto Cad.

Soft skills: Logical thinking, problem-solving, long term commitment.

Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working day: Monday - Friday.

13 days off/year and other holidays according to Law.

Allowances depend on the nature of the job (allowances for overtime, altitude, gasoline, telephone, internet, per diem, provision of labor protection items, etc.).

Participate in social insurance and health insurance according to the provisions of the Labor Law, and employees also enjoy premium comprehensive health insurance.

Professional, dynamic and youthful working environment.

Opportunities to develop expertise and skills through domestic and foreign training programs according to Mitsubishi Corporation regulations.

Promotion opportunities, clear career development path.

Other benefits: Health check-ups, vacation trips, Year-end parties, Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, Lunar New Year, annual International Women\'s Day, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin