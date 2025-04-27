Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/05/2025
Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Kỹ sư thiết kế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 60 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Survey the elevator pit and make a report.
Make technical drawings related to elevators and escalators
Support sales staff with technical issues.
Some other work as assigned by superiors.
Willing to travel to other provinces for work (if needed).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Gender: Male. Have 1-2 years of experience.
Graduated from University majoring in Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering/Architecture/Mechatronics.
Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering/Architecture/Mechatronics.
English communication average - good.
Proficient in MS Office; Auto Cad.
Soft skills: Logical thinking, problem-solving, long term commitment.

Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working day: Monday - Friday.
13 days off/year and other holidays according to Law.
Allowances depend on the nature of the job (allowances for overtime, altitude, gasoline, telephone, internet, per diem, provision of labor protection items, etc.).
Participate in social insurance and health insurance according to the provisions of the Labor Law, and employees also enjoy premium comprehensive health insurance.
Professional, dynamic and youthful working environment.
Opportunities to develop expertise and skills through domestic and foreign training programs according to Mitsubishi Corporation regulations.
Promotion opportunities, clear career development path.
Other benefits: Health check-ups, vacation trips, Year-end parties, Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, Lunar New Year, annual International Women\'s Day, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: - Trụ sở chính: 60 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP. HCM. - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội: Lầu 5, Tòa nhà Handico, Khu đô thị mới Mễ Trì Hạ, đường Phạm Hùng, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội. - Chi nhánh Đà Nẵng: Lầu 11, Tòa nhà Thành Lợi, 249 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phườ

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

