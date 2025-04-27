Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 60 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Survey the elevator pit and make a report.
Make technical drawings related to elevators and escalators
Support sales staff with technical issues.
Some other work as assigned by superiors.
Willing to travel to other provinces for work (if needed).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Gender: Male. Have 1-2 years of experience.
Graduated from University majoring in Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering/Architecture/Mechatronics.
Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering/Architecture/Mechatronics.
English communication average - good.
Proficient in MS Office; Auto Cad.
Soft skills: Logical thinking, problem-solving, long term commitment.
Graduated from University majoring in Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering/Architecture/Mechatronics.
Mechanic/Civil Engineering/Engineering/Architecture/Mechatronics.
English communication average - good.
Proficient in MS Office; Auto Cad.
Soft skills: Logical thinking, problem-solving, long term commitment.
Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working day: Monday - Friday.
13 days off/year and other holidays according to Law.
Allowances depend on the nature of the job (allowances for overtime, altitude, gasoline, telephone, internet, per diem, provision of labor protection items, etc.).
Participate in social insurance and health insurance according to the provisions of the Labor Law, and employees also enjoy premium comprehensive health insurance.
Professional, dynamic and youthful working environment.
Opportunities to develop expertise and skills through domestic and foreign training programs according to Mitsubishi Corporation regulations.
Promotion opportunities, clear career development path.
Other benefits: Health check-ups, vacation trips, Year-end parties, Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, Lunar New Year, annual International Women\'s Day, etc.
13 days off/year and other holidays according to Law.
Allowances depend on the nature of the job (allowances for overtime, altitude, gasoline, telephone, internet, per diem, provision of labor protection items, etc.).
Participate in social insurance and health insurance according to the provisions of the Labor Law, and employees also enjoy premium comprehensive health insurance.
Professional, dynamic and youthful working environment.
Opportunities to develop expertise and skills through domestic and foreign training programs according to Mitsubishi Corporation regulations.
Promotion opportunities, clear career development path.
Other benefits: Health check-ups, vacation trips, Year-end parties, Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, Lunar New Year, annual International Women\'s Day, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Thang Máy Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI