Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Pacific Informatics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

TEAM Integrated OmicsREPORTING TO Lead of the Integrated Omics TeamThis position will focus on developing and maintaining web applications.Responsibilities include implementing user interfaces, building secure and scalable back-end APIs, integrating data from NetSuite ERP and other 3rd party services, engaging in system architecture design, and assisting in enhancing the NetSuite ERP system.Develop Web Applications❖ Design and implement user-friendly interfaces with NextJS or ReactJS.❖ Build secure, reliable, and scalable back-end APIs in Python.❖ Perform thorough testing and debugging to identify and resolve software defects, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, bug-free code.❖ Integrate NetSuite data with in-house web applications.❖ Engage in requirements analysis, system design, and software architecture discussions to provide technical expertise and make informed decisions.❖ Maintain documentation for system configurations, customizations, and integrations.Assist in Enhancing the NetSuite ERP System❖ Contribute to the customization, automation, and enhancement of the NetSuite ERP system of Zymo Research (using JavaScript).

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS❖ Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields.❖ Familiarity with CSS, JavaScript and Python; 2+ years' experience of using JavaScript or Python in professional projects.❖ Experience with integrating database systems to back-end web services.❖ Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.❖ Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and programming environments.❖ Strong communication and interpersonal skills in cross-cultural settings.❖ Ability to work independently and as part of a team.❖ Experience with project management and change management.❖ English: moderate proficiency.PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS❖ Familiarity with FastAPI and NextJS (or ReactJS).❖ Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and deploying applications using containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).❖ Familiarity with automated testing frameworks (e.g., Jest, PyTest) and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.❖ Experience in database management and querying.❖ Exposure to graph databases and GraphQL❖ Any exposure to SuiteScript in a NetSuite ERP system (even as a learner).SALARY &BENEFITS To be discussed during the interview.

