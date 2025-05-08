Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/06/2025
Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Manual Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Mức lương
10 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

Software requirements analysis: Analyze customer requirements (SLA) and create test cases/ checklists.
Build a Test Plan: Test planning and completion time estimation.
Test documentation: Prepare Test case, checklist, and test data.
Test execution: Execute tests according to the test cases of the assigned ticket, Log and report bugs, and Retest after the developer fixes the bug.
Report test results.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from a college/university majoring in Information Technology or equivalent.
Have at least 01 year of experience in Software Testing
Worked with web-based products and databases.
Have a good command of English: Reading + Writing Skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary: 10.000.000 - 18.000.000 VND/month + bonus based on personal performance.
Bonus for exceeding KPI, quarter, bonus on 30/04-01/05, 02/09, year-end bonus,...
Team-building activity, Holiday trips, Regular bonding, Tea breaks.
Professionally trained and developed with in-depth expertise.
An innovative and diverse working environment, with respect and support from colleagues and management.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 56 Tố Hữu, Tòa Lilama10, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-manual-tester-thu-nhap-10-18-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job355797
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Netcompany
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Netcompany
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIA AVERY
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIA AVERY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIA AVERY
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 104 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Netcompany
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Netcompany
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm