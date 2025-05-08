Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

Software requirements analysis: Analyze customer requirements (SLA) and create test cases/ checklists.

Build a Test Plan: Test planning and completion time estimation.

Test documentation: Prepare Test case, checklist, and test data.

Test execution: Execute tests according to the test cases of the assigned ticket, Log and report bugs, and Retest after the developer fixes the bug.

Report test results.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from a college/university majoring in Information Technology or equivalent.

Have at least 01 year of experience in Software Testing

Worked with web-based products and databases.

Have a good command of English: Reading + Writing Skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary: 10.000.000 - 18.000.000 VND/month + bonus based on personal performance.

Bonus for exceeding KPI, quarter, bonus on 30/04-01/05, 02/09, year-end bonus,...

Team-building activity, Holiday trips, Regular bonding, Tea breaks.

Professionally trained and developed with in-depth expertise.

An innovative and diverse working environment, with respect and support from colleagues and management.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

