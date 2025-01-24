Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GIAO NHẬN NAM HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

• Manage and facilitate business communications with clients and partners.

• Oversee contract negotiations and execution to ensure compliance and mutual benefit.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive project success.

• Develop and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders.

• Conduct market analysis to identify opportunities for business growth.

• Implement strategies to improve operational efficiency.

• Assist in training and mentoring junior staff members.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum 3 years of experience in commercial roles, preferably in the logistics or supply chain industry.

• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

• Proven experience in contract management and negotiation.

• Ability to work effectively in both team-oriented and independent capacities.

• Proficient in MS Office and logistics management software.

• Demonstrated analytical and problem-solving skills.

• Fluency in English; additional languages are a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GIAO NHẬN NAM HƯNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

