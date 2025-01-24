Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GIAO NHẬN NAM HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GIAO NHẬN NAM HƯNG
Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu
• Manage and facilitate business communications with clients and partners.
• Oversee contract negotiations and execution to ensure compliance and mutual benefit.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive project success.
• Develop and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders.
• Conduct market analysis to identify opportunities for business growth.
• Implement strategies to improve operational efficiency.
• Assist in training and mentoring junior staff members.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum 3 years of experience in commercial roles, preferably in the logistics or supply chain industry.
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Proven experience in contract management and negotiation.
• Ability to work effectively in both team-oriented and independent capacities.
• Proficient in MS Office and logistics management software.
• Demonstrated analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Fluency in English; additional languages are a plus.
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Proven experience in contract management and negotiation.
• Ability to work effectively in both team-oriented and independent capacities.
• Proficient in MS Office and logistics management software.
• Demonstrated analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Fluency in English; additional languages are a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ GIAO NHẬN NAM HƯNG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
