Tuyển Market Research Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình - HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible:

- Responsible for support and partner with design and product development teams worldwide by evaluating lab dips and bulk submittals to ensure consistency in color, while improving speed-to-market.

- Color approval accountability, lab dips, and shade bands.

- Thorough understanding of visual and instrumental color evaluation procedures with accurate and consistent techniques.

- Support Product Development Manager / USA designers to develop new products.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement:

- Minimum 2 years of experience in a similar position.

- Textile Chemistry degree or diploma holder is a big plus.

- Good Score in Munsell Test Hue 100.

- Proficiency in spectrophotometers, color management software, and best operational practices.

- Strong written and verbal skills, both in Vietnamese and English. ; Mandarin is an advantage.

Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin