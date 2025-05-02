Tuyển Market Research Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình
- HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsible:
- Responsible for support and partner with design and product development teams worldwide by evaluating lab dips and bulk submittals to ensure consistency in color, while improving speed-to-market.
- Color approval accountability, lab dips, and shade bands.
- Thorough understanding of visual and instrumental color evaluation procedures with accurate and consistent techniques.
- Support Product Development Manager / USA designers to develop new products.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Requirement:
- Minimum 2 years of experience in a similar position.
- Textile Chemistry degree or diploma holder is a big plus.
- Good Score in Munsell Test Hue 100.
- Proficiency in spectrophotometers, color management software, and best operational practices.
- Strong written and verbal skills, both in Vietnamese and English. ; Mandarin is an advantage.
Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
