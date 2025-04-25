Tuyển Market Research Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Market Research Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/06/2025
Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn

Market Research

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 5 Vincom Đồng Khởi, 45A Lý Tự Trọng/ 72 Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly tax declarations (special sales tax, corporate income tax, value-added tax, withholding tax) and make tax payments accurately and on time.
• Perform tax accounting and tax reconciliation.
• Assist with tax advisory, tax planning, and ongoing regulatory reviews for Sabeco Group.
• Partner with the business to prepare intercompany contracts, and review tax terms with external counterparties.
• Partner with business functions to review tax compliance process, and calculate tax exposure.
• Assist businesses to resolve tax audits, providing the information requested by tax auditors, and coordinating the information flow and the audit process.
• Assist in maintaining an effective control environment for tax reporting and compliance.
• Liaise with tax departments to assist with the identification, documentation and monitoring of any uncertain tax positions under regulations requiring businesses to analyze and disclose tax risks and maintain tax compliance.
• Ability to independently solve tax issues with self-recommendation.
• Other duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn

Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 5 VincomB, 45 A Lý Tự Trọng, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-market-research-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job354239
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 28 - 53 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 28 - 53 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Market Research Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CJ CGV Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Tài Nguyên Thiên Nhiên Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Tài Nguyên Thiên Nhiên Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
300 - 400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Color&touch HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Công Ty TNHH Color&touch HCM
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RMIT University Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Nepcon Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nepcon Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Hayat Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD Hayat Việt Nam
800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sonion Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Navigos Search
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Analytix Intelligence Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Analytix Intelligence Company Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 13 USD Navigos Search
1 - 13 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm