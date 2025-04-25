Tuyển Market Research Sabeco - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia - Rượu - Nước Giải Khát Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly tax declarations (special sales tax, corporate income tax, value-added tax, withholding tax) and make tax payments accurately and on time.

• Perform tax accounting and tax reconciliation.

• Assist with tax advisory, tax planning, and ongoing regulatory reviews for Sabeco Group.

• Partner with the business to prepare intercompany contracts, and review tax terms with external counterparties.

• Partner with business functions to review tax compliance process, and calculate tax exposure.

• Assist businesses to resolve tax audits, providing the information requested by tax auditors, and coordinating the information flow and the audit process.

• Assist in maintaining an effective control environment for tax reporting and compliance.

• Liaise with tax departments to assist with the identification, documentation and monitoring of any uncertain tax positions under regulations requiring businesses to analyze and disclose tax risks and maintain tax compliance.

• Ability to independently solve tax issues with self-recommendation.

• Other duties as assigned.