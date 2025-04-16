Tuyển Market Research Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Market Research Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/05/2025
Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company

Market Research

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company

Mức lương
18 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd Floor, PetroVietnam Tower, 209–211, 1–5 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

We are currently seeking a Contract Specialist to join our dynamic legal and administrative team. The successful candidate will be responsible for drafting, reviewing, and managing a variety of commercial and service contracts, as well as other legal documents, to ensure compliance with company policies and applicable laws. You will play a key role in supporting contract negotiation, risk analysis, and the execution process from draft to delivery and post-performance stages.
Key Responsibilities:
• Draft, review, and negotiate commercial contracts, service agreements, and legal documentation.
• Ensure that contracts are compliant with company standards and relevant legal regulations.
• Coordinate with internal departments (legal, procurement, finance, etc.) to ensure accuracy and completeness of contractual terms.
• Monitor contract performance, obligations, renewal dates, and maintain accurate records.
• Support the legal team in mitigating contractual risks and resolving disputes when needed.
• Provide guidance on contract-related matters to project teams and stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor\'s degree or higher in Law, Business Administration, or a related field.
• At least 3-5 years of experience in contract management or a similar legal/administrative position.

Tại Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company

Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2 Fl., PetroVietNam Tower, 1 - 5 Le Duan Blvd., Dist. 1, Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

