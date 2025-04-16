Tuyển Market Research Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

We are currently seeking a Contract Specialist to join our dynamic legal and administrative team. The successful candidate will be responsible for drafting, reviewing, and managing a variety of commercial and service contracts, as well as other legal documents, to ensure compliance with company policies and applicable laws. You will play a key role in supporting contract negotiation, risk analysis, and the execution process from draft to delivery and post-performance stages.

Key Responsibilities:

• Draft, review, and negotiate commercial contracts, service agreements, and legal documentation.

• Ensure that contracts are compliant with company standards and relevant legal regulations.

• Coordinate with internal departments (legal, procurement, finance, etc.) to ensure accuracy and completeness of contractual terms.

• Monitor contract performance, obligations, renewal dates, and maintain accurate records.

• Support the legal team in mitigating contractual risks and resolving disputes when needed.

• Provide guidance on contract-related matters to project teams and stakeholders.