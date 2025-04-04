Tuyển Market Research Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 410B,C,D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1) Internal Communications:
- Responsible for implementing internal communication initiatives to foster a transparent and
two-way communication environment across the company.
- Manage all internal communication channels, ensuring their effectiveness and continuous
optimization.
- Ensure all content aligns with company strategy and is communicated clearly, concisely, and
accurately.
- Conduct internal surveys to gain employee insights and sustain an open communication culture.
2) Employee Health & Well-being Engagement Programs:
- Develop and promote Health and Well-being initiatives to enhance the workplace environment
and drive sustainable employee engagement.
- Develop action plan, organize, and oversee the execution of all health and well-being
activities/events within approved plans and budgets (e.g., company outings, year-end parties,
fitness challenges, etc.).
- Encourage high employee participation in activities and enhance overall job satisfaction.
- Conduct post-event surveys to measure success and gather insights for continuous
improvement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
