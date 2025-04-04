Tuyển Market Research Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1) Internal Communications:

- Responsible for implementing internal communication initiatives to foster a transparent and

two-way communication environment across the company.

- Manage all internal communication channels, ensuring their effectiveness and continuous

optimization.

- Ensure all content aligns with company strategy and is communicated clearly, concisely, and

accurately.

- Conduct internal surveys to gain employee insights and sustain an open communication culture.

2) Employee Health & Well-being Engagement Programs:

- Develop and promote Health and Well-being initiatives to enhance the workplace environment

and drive sustainable employee engagement.

- Develop action plan, organize, and oversee the execution of all health and well-being

activities/events within approved plans and budgets (e.g., company outings, year-end parties,

fitness challenges, etc.).

- Encourage high employee participation in activities and enhance overall job satisfaction.

- Conduct post-event surveys to measure success and gather insights for continuous

improvement.