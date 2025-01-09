Tuyển Market Research Article làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hi there, we’re Article. We’re a North American based furniture company creating remarkably better furniture experiences one sofa at a time. And as the Vendor Quality Specialist (Case Goods), you’ll report to the Vendor Quality Lead (Case Goods) to strictly adhere to the determined quality process and improve the product quality performance.

Vendor Quality Specialist (Case Goods)

Why We Need You:

Within the Vendor Quality Team, our Vendor Quality Specialist (Case Goods) will be conducting quality audits for vendors, developing quality standards, training stakeholders on quality requirements, working on corrective actions, and providing support for escalated issues within the case goods category. This fits into our larger need to look for new ways to delight customers with high-quality products and improve the overall users’ experience.

Why Article?

While, we sell to the North American market, we work closely with a number of our manufacturing partners throughout Asia. As a result we have an office in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam where we currently have around 50 Particles (people of Article) working.