Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 38 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 38 Triệu

Develop and maintain high-quality mobile applications using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams (designers, backend developers, QA) to deliver seamless user experiences.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code following best practices.

Debug and optimize application performance.

Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in Android development.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 38 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.

At least 4 years of experience in Android development.

Minimum 1 year of hands-on experience with Kotlin and Jetpack Compose.

Proficient in Android SDK, Jetpack Compose, and modern app architecture patterns (MVVM, MVP, etc.).

Strong experience with RESTful APIs, third-party libraries, and services integration.

Familiarity with Git, CI/CD processes, and Agile development practices.

English: Able to read and understand technical documentation.

Experience with Unit Testing and UI Testing frameworks.

Knowledge of mobile security best practices.

Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary

Full support for PC/Laptop working equipment....

Paying insurance according to Vietnam's labor law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance)

12 days of leave/year and bonuses on other holidays of the year (1/1, 30/4-1/5; 2/9, 8/3, 20/10...), birthdays; Trade union expenses for visits on filial piety, joy and sickness occasions;

Parking allowances;

Lunch allowance, in addition to telephone and travel allowances depending on some positions and ranks;

Periodic health check-up 1 time/year Vacation travel 1 time/year.

Organize periodic teambuilding, birthday celebrations, team lunches, etc.

Happy hours every month, free snacks, fruits, drinks.

To be trained and cultivated not only professional knowledge and soft skills but also team management and project management skills through general internal training sessions organized by the Training Department or training sessions of their own departments;

Professional, young, dynamic working environment, many opportunities for promotion

A team of talented and experienced engineers and employees Work with major partners

Review of annual salary increase (2 times/year)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

