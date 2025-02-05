Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu

Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Mức lương
30 - 38 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 38 Triệu

Develop and maintain high-quality mobile applications using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose.
Kotlin
Jetpack Compose
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (designers, backend developers, QA) to deliver seamless user experiences.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code following best practices.
Debug and optimize application performance.
Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in Android development.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 38 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.
Education:
Experience:
At least 4 years of experience in Android development.
Minimum 1 year of hands-on experience with Kotlin and Jetpack Compose.
Kotlin
Jetpack Compose
Skills:
Proficient in Android SDK, Jetpack Compose, and modern app architecture patterns (MVVM, MVP, etc.).
Strong experience with RESTful APIs, third-party libraries, and services integration.
Familiarity with Git, CI/CD processes, and Agile development practices.
English: Able to read and understand technical documentation.
Preferred:
Experience with Unit Testing and UI Testing frameworks.
Knowledge of mobile security best practices.

Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary
Full support for PC/Laptop working equipment....
Paying insurance according to Vietnam's labor law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance)
12 days of leave/year and bonuses on other holidays of the year (1/1, 30/4-1/5; 2/9, 8/3, 20/10...), birthdays; Trade union expenses for visits on filial piety, joy and sickness occasions;
Parking allowances;
Lunch allowance, in addition to telephone and travel allowances depending on some positions and ranks;
Periodic health check-up 1 time/year Vacation travel 1 time/year.
Organize periodic teambuilding, birthday celebrations, team lunches, etc.
Happy hours every month, free snacks, fruits, drinks.
To be trained and cultivated not only professional knowledge and soft skills but also team management and project management skills through general internal training sessions organized by the Training Department or training sessions of their own departments;
Professional, young, dynamic working environment, many opportunities for promotion
A team of talented and experienced engineers and employees Work with major partners
Review of annual salary increase (2 times/year)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa A, 47 Nguyễn Tuân, Thanh xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

