Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng OOCL Logistics (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại OOCL Logistics (Vietnam)
- Hà Nội: Room 608, 6th Floor, Kham Thien Building, 195 Kham Thien Street, Ha Noi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
Summarization: Build up and develop business activities, responsibilities include discovering and pursuing new sales prospects, negotiating deals, and maintaining customer satisfaction.
Summarization:
Key responsibilities:
• Searching for and exploiting new customers, offer to sell freight forwarding and logistics services (road, sea, air ...) of the company to expand customer system.
• Increasing the support with our existing customers.
• Support and advise customers to provide optimal solutions.
• Responsible for coordinating with relevant departments to serve customers.
• Implement & achieve sales target, by maintaining key customers and consistently enlarging the account base
• E2E focus : Responsible for identifying and recommending business opportunities to meet current and future market needs, as well as providing supply chain solutions to customers throughout local or international logistics network.
• Doing market research and report to sales management on weekly basis.
• Other related jobs under the assignment of Sales Manager and RGM.
• More details of work will be discussed at the interview.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại OOCL Logistics (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại OOCL Logistics (Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI