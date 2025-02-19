Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng OOCL Logistics (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Summarization: Build up and develop business activities, responsibilities include discovering and pursuing new sales prospects, negotiating deals, and maintaining customer satisfaction.

Summarization:

Key responsibilities:

• Searching for and exploiting new customers, offer to sell freight forwarding and logistics services (road, sea, air ...) of the company to expand customer system.

• Increasing the support with our existing customers.

• Support and advise customers to provide optimal solutions.

• Responsible for coordinating with relevant departments to serve customers.

• Implement & achieve sales target, by maintaining key customers and consistently enlarging the account base

• E2E focus : Responsible for identifying and recommending business opportunities to meet current and future market needs, as well as providing supply chain solutions to customers throughout local or international logistics network.

• Doing market research and report to sales management on weekly basis.

• Other related jobs under the assignment of Sales Manager and RGM.

• More details of work will be discussed at the interview.