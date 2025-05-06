Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam

Nhân viên Lễ tân

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Dự án Starlake Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân La, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Greet and guide visitors to work
Manage drinking water
Turn on and off the reception hall equipment when arriving and leaving
Receive incoming and outgoing documents
Receive damage information from employees in the company and report to relevant departments for handling.
Welcoming residents or visitors to the Garden House
Receive residents’ complaints, synthesize residents’ opinions and coordinate with the Management to resolve them
Receive and register utilities for residents
Contact residents to remind them to pay service fees
Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk
Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing and data entry
Communicate and coordinate with other departments in the project to resolve arising issues
Support administrative tasks as required by the team
Other job required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Age: 20 - 25
Good appearance, 1m60 tall or more
Professional attitude and appearance
Graduated from college or university or waiting for a degree
Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Customer Service or similar role
Enthuasiastic, hardworking, willing to work overtime in necessary case
Solid written and verbal communication skills in English (Korean is a plus)
Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise

Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with comprehensive benefits: regular health check-ups, team-building activities, paid leave, holiday gifts, etc;
Full insurance coverage: social insurance, 24-hour insurance, health insurance;
Support for parking, lunch, tea, and coffee;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lotte center Hà Nội, 54 Liễu Giai, phường Cống Vị, quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

