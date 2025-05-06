Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Dự án Starlake Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân La, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Greet and guide visitors to work

Manage drinking water

Turn on and off the reception hall equipment when arriving and leaving

Receive incoming and outgoing documents

Receive damage information from employees in the company and report to relevant departments for handling.

Welcoming residents or visitors to the Garden House

Receive residents’ complaints, synthesize residents’ opinions and coordinate with the Management to resolve them

Receive and register utilities for residents

Contact residents to remind them to pay service fees

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk

Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing and data entry

Communicate and coordinate with other departments in the project to resolve arising issues

Support administrative tasks as required by the team

Other job required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Age: 20 - 25

Good appearance, 1m60 tall or more

Professional attitude and appearance

Graduated from college or university or waiting for a degree

Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Customer Service or similar role

Enthuasiastic, hardworking, willing to work overtime in necessary case

Solid written and verbal communication skills in English (Korean is a plus)

Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise

Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with comprehensive benefits: regular health check-ups, team-building activities, paid leave, holiday gifts, etc;

Full insurance coverage: social insurance, 24-hour insurance, health insurance;

Support for parking, lunch, tea, and coffee;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam

