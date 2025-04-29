Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM

Nhân viên Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM

Mức lương
3 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 228 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Phường Thảo Điền,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu

Contribute to the creation of mock-ups, email campaigns, and social media content.
Help with the planning and hosting of marketing events.
Help manage and distribute marketing materials
Perform market analysis and research on the latest trends.
Research and evaluate competitor marketing and digital content.
Help brainstorm and execute marketing campaigns
Assist with daily administrative duties
Perform other jobs as assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No experience is required, undergraduates are welcome to apply.
Good command of English.
Outstanding multitasking abilities.
Demonstrated interest in the Marketing field and aspiration of pursuing people-oriented careers.
Good team player, proactive attitude, and eager to learn.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive internship allowance.
Gain hands-on experience in the Marketing industry.
Dynamic, professional, and friendly environment with promotion opportunities.
Be provided with supporting equipment for work (phone, SIM).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, Tòa nhà HM Town, 412 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 05, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, ViệtNam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-marketing-thu-nhap-3-4-trieu-vnd-tai-ho-chi-minh-job353224
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CỬA TỰ ĐỘNG HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CỬA TỰ ĐỘNG HÀN QUỐC
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty CP Công nghệ Otanics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu Công ty CP Công nghệ Otanics
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CATY FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CATY FOOD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Novopharm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Novopharm
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty CP Công nghệ Otanics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu Công ty CP Công nghệ Otanics
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH DMC Mekong Image Travel & Events làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH DMC Mekong Image Travel & Events
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Tổng Công ty cổ phần bảo hiểm Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công ty cổ phần bảo hiểm Toàn Cầu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty CP Devitech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty CP Devitech
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
4 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Đặng Gia Trang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Đặng Gia Trang
35 - 45 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MT GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MT GROUP
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH À ƠI CONCEPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH À ƠI CONCEPT
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Leafline Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Leafline Vietnam
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Lắp Điện Cao Trần làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Lắp Điện Cao Trần
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty cổ phần Việt Tinh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Việt Tinh Anh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Bóng Đèn Điện Quang - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Bóng Đèn Điện Quang - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI AN CÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI AN CÁT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH sản xuất cơ khí chính xác Nhuận Tiến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH sản xuất cơ khí chính xác Nhuận Tiến
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH SX Cơ Khí Chính Xác Nhuận Tiến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH SX Cơ Khí Chính Xác Nhuận Tiến
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ SLP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ SLP Việt Nam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Pearlcoin (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Pearlcoin (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
15 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất May Mặc Hava làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất May Mặc Hava
Trên 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Sky Love làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Sky Love
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Solutions Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Solutions Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm