Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 228 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Phường Thảo Điền,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu

Contribute to the creation of mock-ups, email campaigns, and social media content.

Help with the planning and hosting of marketing events.

Help manage and distribute marketing materials

Perform market analysis and research on the latest trends.

Research and evaluate competitor marketing and digital content.

Help brainstorm and execute marketing campaigns

Assist with daily administrative duties

Perform other jobs as assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No experience is required, undergraduates are welcome to apply.

Good command of English.

Outstanding multitasking abilities.

Demonstrated interest in the Marketing field and aspiration of pursuing people-oriented careers.

Good team player, proactive attitude, and eager to learn.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive internship allowance.

Gain hands-on experience in the Marketing industry.

Dynamic, professional, and friendly environment with promotion opportunities.

Be provided with supporting equipment for work (phone, SIM).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM

