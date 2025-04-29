Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM
Mức lương
3 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 228 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Phường Thảo Điền,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu
Contribute to the creation of mock-ups, email campaigns, and social media content.
Help with the planning and hosting of marketing events.
Help manage and distribute marketing materials
Perform market analysis and research on the latest trends.
Research and evaluate competitor marketing and digital content.
Help brainstorm and execute marketing campaigns
Assist with daily administrative duties
Perform other jobs as assigned by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
No experience is required, undergraduates are welcome to apply.
Good command of English.
Outstanding multitasking abilities.
Demonstrated interest in the Marketing field and aspiration of pursuing people-oriented careers.
Good team player, proactive attitude, and eager to learn.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive internship allowance.
Gain hands-on experience in the Marketing industry.
Dynamic, professional, and friendly environment with promotion opportunities.
Be provided with supporting equipment for work (phone, SIM).
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM
