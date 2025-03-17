Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phần Mềm Halosoft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 758/35 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Nhân viên Marketing

Main Responsibilities:

Research and analyze Shopify and BigCommerce market trends, customer insights, and competitors' strategies, products, and communication methods.

Develop and execute overall marketing strategies for the company's theme products, including promoting features, benefits, and values (Soft launch + Release/Launching).

Identify target customer segments.

Monitor the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and track customer interactions with products.

Utilize data and analytical tools such as SEO, Google Analytics, etc.

Collaborate closely with relevant departments to propose ideas, plan, and oversee the product creation and development process.

Execute tasks related to content, social media, and work with the design team to build brand storytelling and product communication strategies.

Analyze and evaluate the business performance of launched products, collect customer feedback to improve existing products or develop new ones.

Provide reports and updates as required by management.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Candidate Requirements:

Bachelor's degree (preferably in Marketing, Commerce, or Business Administration).

Strong strategic planning and market analysis skills.

Creative and sharp thinking abilities.

Proficiency in graphic design tools, with a good sense of design, color, and aesthetics.

Experience in video editing tools.

Understanding of Content (SEO, Social Posts).

Preferably has knowledge or experience in e-commerce (especially Shopify and BigCommerce markets).

At least one year of experience in a similar position

Skills:

Attention to detail and honesty in work.

Proactive and capable of self-learning.

High level of responsibility and work ethic.

Ability to handle high-pressure situations.

Strong problem-solving and self-learning skills.

Good communication skills, enthusiastic about work.

Proficient in office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.).

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

SWorking hours: 08:00 AM - 05:30 PM, Monday to Friday, with a 1.5-hour lunch break.

A professional, dynamic, and creative environment with growth opportunities.

Full compliance with labor laws, including insurance, salary, bonuses, and holiday leave.

Performance-based salary review at least every six months.

Attractive benefits, including holiday and project bonuses, annual performance rewards, and a 13th-month salary.

Flexible and professional dress code, spacious and well-equipped workspace.

Annual company trips and team-building activities.

Weekly happy hour and company events during traditional holidays.

Provided with company-owned computers and necessary equipment.

Salary and benefits will be discussed during the interview, based on actual performance evaluation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

