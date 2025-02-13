Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Job Description:

● Provide consulting on products, investment programs, and residency options tailored to the needs of high-end clients in Vietnam.

● Maintain client relationships, provide support, and ensure clients have the best experience with the company’s products.

● Develop Citizen Pathway's online channels to promote, expand, and grow the customer network, ensuring assigned KPIs are achieved.

● Collaborate with other specialized departments to process clients' applications quickly, optimally, and effectively.

● Assist in organizing and supporting company-hosted seminars and events periodically.

● Perform tasks using Bitrix management software and complete related reports.

● Work hours: Monday to Friday (8:30 AM - 5:30 PM), plus two weekends per month (Saturday or Sunday) for company events, if applicable.

● For the Investment Specialist position in Hanoi, the work will be remote

Hanoi

remote

● For the Investment Specialist position in HCMC, the work will be onsite

●

HCMC

onsite