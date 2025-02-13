Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway

Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway

Mức lương
1,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The Waterfront Saigon, 1

- 1A

- 2 Tôn Đức Thắng, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Job Description:
● Provide consulting on products, investment programs, and residency options tailored to the needs of high-end clients in Vietnam.
● Maintain client relationships, provide support, and ensure clients have the best experience with the company’s products.
● Develop Citizen Pathway's online channels to promote, expand, and grow the customer network, ensuring assigned KPIs are achieved.
● Collaborate with other specialized departments to process clients' applications quickly, optimally, and effectively.
● Assist in organizing and supporting company-hosted seminars and events periodically.
● Perform tasks using Bitrix management software and complete related reports.
● Work hours: Monday to Friday (8:30 AM - 5:30 PM), plus two weekends per month (Saturday or Sunday) for company events, if applicable.
● For the Investment Specialist position in Hanoi, the work will be remote
Hanoi
remote
● For the Investment Specialist position in HCMC, the work will be onsite

HCMC
onsite

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway

Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, 1-1A-2 Tôn Đức Thắng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

