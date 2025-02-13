Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway
- Hồ Chí Minh: The Waterfront Saigon, 1
- 1A
- 2 Tôn Đức Thắng, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD
Job Description:
● Provide consulting on products, investment programs, and residency options tailored to the needs of high-end clients in Vietnam.
● Maintain client relationships, provide support, and ensure clients have the best experience with the company’s products.
● Develop Citizen Pathway's online channels to promote, expand, and grow the customer network, ensuring assigned KPIs are achieved.
● Collaborate with other specialized departments to process clients' applications quickly, optimally, and effectively.
● Assist in organizing and supporting company-hosted seminars and events periodically.
● Perform tasks using Bitrix management software and complete related reports.
● Work hours: Monday to Friday (8:30 AM - 5:30 PM), plus two weekends per month (Saturday or Sunday) for company events, if applicable.
● For the Investment Specialist position in Hanoi, the work will be remote
Hanoi
remote
● For the Investment Specialist position in HCMC, the work will be onsite
●
HCMC
onsite
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Citizen Pathway
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI