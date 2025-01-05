Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu
To conduct on-site product training and technical training to customers
To conduct condition monitoring system delivery at customer site.
Coordinate with team for projects in Vietnam which involve multi parties/suppliers/customers.
To execute on-site all types of reliability technical services (troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, aftersales services)
Diploma or higher degree in engineering disciplines (preferable in medical devices or biomedical)
Been working for a medical device company is an advantage.
At least 4-5 years’ experience in maintenance field and/or working in service contracts
Good interpersonal skills - able to interact well with all levels of customers and able to build reports.
Project management skills are a plus.
Good communication skill in English and computer skills is mandatory.
Ngành nghề: Y tế / Chăm sóc sức khỏe, Dịch vụ khách hàng, Bảo trì / Sửa chữa
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
