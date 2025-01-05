Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu

To conduct on-site product training and technical training to customers

To conduct condition monitoring system delivery at customer site.

Coordinate with team for projects in Vietnam which involve multi parties/suppliers/customers.

To execute on-site all types of reliability technical services (troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, aftersales services)

Diploma or higher degree in engineering disciplines (preferable in medical devices or biomedical)

Been working for a medical device company is an advantage.

At least 4-5 years’ experience in maintenance field and/or working in service contracts

Good interpersonal skills - able to interact well with all levels of customers and able to build reports.

Project management skills are a plus.

Good communication skill in English and computer skills is mandatory.

Ngành nghề: Y tế / Chăm sóc sức khỏe, Dịch vụ khách hàng, Bảo trì / Sửa chữa

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

