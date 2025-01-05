Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Nhân viên vận hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Mức lương
20 - 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành

To conduct on-site product training and technical training to customers
To conduct condition monitoring system delivery at customer site.
Coordinate with team for projects in Vietnam which involve multi parties/suppliers/customers.
To execute on-site all types of reliability technical services (troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, aftersales services)
Diploma or higher degree in engineering disciplines (preferable in medical devices or biomedical)
Been working for a medical device company is an advantage.
At least 4-5 years’ experience in maintenance field and/or working in service contracts
Good interpersonal skills - able to interact well with all levels of customers and able to build reports.
Project management skills are a plus.
Good communication skill in English and computer skills is mandatory.
Ngành nghề: Y tế / Chăm sóc sức khỏe, Dịch vụ khách hàng, Bảo trì / Sửa chữa
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Diploma or higher degree in engineering disciplines (preferable in medical devices or biomedical)
Been working for a medical device company is an advantage.
At least 4-5 years’ experience in maintenance field and/or working in service contracts
Good interpersonal skills - able to interact well with all levels of customers and able to build reports.
Project management skills are a plus.
Good communication skill in English and computer skills is mandatory.

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng lửng chung cư Thủy Lợi 4, 205 Nguyễn Xí - Phường 26 - Quận Bình Thạnh - TP Hồ Chí Minh.

