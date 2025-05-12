Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN CHUYỂN S.G. VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN CHUYỂN S.G. VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/06/2025
Nhân viên vận hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN CHUYỂN S.G. VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
8 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 8/9th Eve/ Sunrise I

- The Manor Center Park Nguyen Xien, Dai Kim, Hoang Mai District, Ha Noi., Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương 8 - 20 Triệu

1. Client Order Management:
- Upon receiving client inquiries, check the availability of manpower to assess if
the order can be fulfilled within the required time frame.
- If unable to fulfill the client\'s order on time, communicate directly with the Sales
Personnel to resolve issues.
2. Logistics and Supply Chain Coordination:
- Manage flight and client activities, including planning, scheduling, and tracking
shipments.
- Ensure proper handling, storage, and transportation of goods in line with
company standards.
- Work with third-party suppliers, vendors, and carriers to ensure seamless
operations and timely delivery.
3. Quality and Delivery Planning:
- Establish a Quality Plan or Control Plan to ensure operations meet necessary
standards and client expectations.
- Develop a Daily Delivery Plan and issue instructions to Operators to carry out
tasks according to established timelines and quality standards.
- Address client complaints promptly and work towards a resolution.
4. Communication and Coordination:
- Maintain effective communication with both internal teams and external
stakeholders to ensure smooth execution of tasks.
- Collaborate with other departments to address any issues that might disrupt
scheduled operations.
- Assist the admin department with any inquiries related to OBC operations.
5. Documentation and Reporting:
- Prepare and maintain operational reports.
- Ensure all documentation related to operations, shipments, and logistics is
accurate and up-to-date.
- Provide regular updates and reports to management on operational
performance and improvements.
- Record training as per the Training Procedure, ensuring all records are up-to-
date and compliant.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- A Bachelor’s Degree.
- 1-3 years of experience in Logistics, experience in Air freight industry is preference
- Fluency in English is a must.
- Comfortable working within a fast-paced and deadline-driven environment.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Strong analytical skills and problem-solving mentality.
- Strong customer service and interpersonal communication skills and the ability to resolve conflicts in a professional and urgent manner.
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN CHUYỂN S.G. VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable + night shift allowance (if applicable) + weekend shift allowance (if applicable) + bonus (depending on the company\'s business performance).
Salary:
Committed insurance as labor law
The company will provide laptops or PCs
A modern office with full amenities An international working environment with supportive colleagues

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN CHUYỂN S.G. VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 8 đường 9 sunrise I. The manor park nguyển xiển, p Đại Kim, q Hoàng Mai, HN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

