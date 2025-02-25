Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/03/2025
Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Nhân viên vận hành

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Mức lương
Từ 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 4 Tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, Số 1152

- 1154 Đường Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu

What is Azure Authentication?
Azure Authentication is a core component of Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory - Azure AD), responsible for verifying user and application identities within the Azure ecosystem
Primary Goal: Ensuring secure access control to applications, systems, and data by authenticating users and devices.
Key Authentication Methods:
Password-based Authentication – Traditional username & password login.
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) – Adds an extra layer of security.
Passwordless Authentication – Uses Windows Hello, FIDO2, or Microsoft Authenticator.
Certificate-based Authentication (CBA) – Uses digital certificates for authentication.
Single Sign-On (SSO) – Allows users to log in once and access multiple apps
Why It Matters?
Enhances enterprise security and prevents identity-based attacks.
Protects users against phishing, brute force attacks, and credential theft.
Integrates with key Microsoft services like Microsoft 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, SharePoint, Teams.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Review issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.
• Resolve or escalate multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.
• Analyze problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.
• Collaborate on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.
• Attend readiness training and non-technical training to ensure that they become proficient in support topics. Product/Process Improvement
• Provide feedback to improve products to more senior engineers or technical advisors.
• Identified potential defects and escalates to more senior engineers to resolve.
• Use automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues. Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.
• Follow processes provided by the business.
• Attend case triage meetings or case discussions to collaborate and share ideas to resolve problems

Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must Have:
Open to Freshers & Non-Tech backgrounds – only requires fluency in English (Equivalent to IELTS Speaking 6.5 or higher).
Priority given to candidates with customer service experience or a strong customer-oriented mindset.
Willingness to work in shifts and work night shifts
5 days work week, 2 unfixed days off (9 hours a day, consisting of 8 hours of work and 1 hour for breaks)
Nice To Have:
Having a background or working experience in IT/Technical/Engineering/Science/Automation is an advantage.

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary ranges from 18.000.000VND
• Salary at 100% during the probationary period
• 90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance
• An employee who works at night (10PM -6 AM) will be paid an additional amount of 30% of the normal salary + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance
• 20 days leave (12 days of annual leave and 8 days of sick leave)
• Training will be offered
• Full working equipment will be provided Annual Health Checkup
• Activities: Birthday party, Employee engagement activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Opal Tower, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-van-hanh-thu-nhap-tu-18-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job324657
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TRẦN GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TRẦN GIA
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Santomas Vietnam JSC. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Santomas Vietnam JSC.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Ahamove - Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Tức Thời làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD Ahamove - Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Tức Thời
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế Thu Cúc – Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Y Khoa & Thẩm Mỹ Thu Cúc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế Thu Cúc – Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Y Khoa & Thẩm Mỹ Thu Cúc
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH GENESIS ENTERTAINMENTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GENESIS ENTERTAINMENTS
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI YOLO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI YOLO
9 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH PANDAN GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PANDAN GLOBAL
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Cơ Khí Công Nghệ Cao Asimo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Cơ Khí Công Nghệ Cao Asimo
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH VFF Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH VFF Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MAAY9 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MAAY9
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOMICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOMICS VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MAAY9 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MAAY9
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nissei Electric Hanoi Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nissei Electric Hanoi Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ KINH DOANH DTK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ KINH DOANH DTK VIỆT NAM
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành INOAC Vietnam CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận INOAC Vietnam CO., LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ VẬN TẢI CNK EXPRESS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ VẬN TẢI CNK EXPRESS
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
14 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
10 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm