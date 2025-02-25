Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

What is Azure Authentication?

Azure Authentication is a core component of Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory - Azure AD), responsible for verifying user and application identities within the Azure ecosystem

Primary Goal: Ensuring secure access control to applications, systems, and data by authenticating users and devices.

Key Authentication Methods:

Password-based Authentication – Traditional username & password login.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) – Adds an extra layer of security.

Passwordless Authentication – Uses Windows Hello, FIDO2, or Microsoft Authenticator.

Certificate-based Authentication (CBA) – Uses digital certificates for authentication.

Single Sign-On (SSO) – Allows users to log in once and access multiple apps

Why It Matters?

Enhances enterprise security and prevents identity-based attacks.

Protects users against phishing, brute force attacks, and credential theft.

Integrates with key Microsoft services like Microsoft 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, SharePoint, Teams.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Review issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.

• Resolve or escalate multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.

• Analyze problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.

• Collaborate on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.

• Attend readiness training and non-technical training to ensure that they become proficient in support topics. Product/Process Improvement

• Provide feedback to improve products to more senior engineers or technical advisors.

• Identified potential defects and escalates to more senior engineers to resolve.

• Use automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues. Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.

• Follow processes provided by the business.

• Attend case triage meetings or case discussions to collaborate and share ideas to resolve problems

Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must Have:

Open to Freshers & Non-Tech backgrounds – only requires fluency in English (Equivalent to IELTS Speaking 6.5 or higher).

Priority given to candidates with customer service experience or a strong customer-oriented mindset.

Willingness to work in shifts and work night shifts

5 days work week, 2 unfixed days off (9 hours a day, consisting of 8 hours of work and 1 hour for breaks)

Nice To Have:

Having a background or working experience in IT/Technical/Engineering/Science/Automation is an advantage.

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary ranges from 18.000.000VND

• Salary at 100% during the probationary period

• 90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance

• An employee who works at night (10PM -6 AM) will be paid an additional amount of 30% of the normal salary + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance

• 20 days leave (12 days of annual leave and 8 days of sick leave)

• Training will be offered

• Full working equipment will be provided Annual Health Checkup

• Activities: Birthday party, Employee engagement activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

