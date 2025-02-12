Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô A1
- 6, đường số N5, KCN Tây Bắc Củ Chi, Tân An Hội, Củ Chi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,200 USD
1. Strategic Sourcing & Vendor Management:
• Identify and establish the relationship with key suppliers and vendors.
• Negotiating the commercial terms for competitive pricing and delivery time, good quality.
• Continuously assess and optimize the supplier base to meet the company's needs
2. Procurement Planning:
• Work closely with internal stakeholders to understand their product and supply needs.
• Execute procurement strategies to meet sales demand monthly, reduce costs, and ensure timely delivery.
• Discussing with Director to forecast future purchasing requirements and collaborate with production, logistics, and sales teams.
3. Cost Control & Budgeting:
• Monitor purchasing costs.
• Optimize spending.
4. Supply Chain & Inventory Management:
• Coordinate with supply chain teams to arrange the smooth flow of goods from suppliers to warehouses and ultimately to customers.
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
1. Annual bonus;
2. Labor day bonus;
3. Mid-Autumn bonus;
4. Absenteeism bonus;
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
