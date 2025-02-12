Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,200 USD

1. Strategic Sourcing & Vendor Management:

• Identify and establish the relationship with key suppliers and vendors.

• Negotiating the commercial terms for competitive pricing and delivery time, good quality.

• Continuously assess and optimize the supplier base to meet the company's needs

2. Procurement Planning:

• Work closely with internal stakeholders to understand their product and supply needs.

• Execute procurement strategies to meet sales demand monthly, reduce costs, and ensure timely delivery.

• Discussing with Director to forecast future purchasing requirements and collaborate with production, logistics, and sales teams.

3. Cost Control & Budgeting:

• Monitor purchasing costs.

• Optimize spending.

4. Supply Chain & Inventory Management:

• Coordinate with supply chain teams to arrange the smooth flow of goods from suppliers to warehouses and ultimately to customers.