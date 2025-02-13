Tuyển Product Marketing GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 235

- 241 Đường Cộng Hòa, Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Commercial Management:
• Develops and maintains relationships with current Customers/Agent/Partners.
• Develop Export-Import Volume, New Agent and New tradelanes.
• Establish strong relationship with Vendor, Consolidators, Co-loader, Agent, Carrier,…
• Review services provided by vendors, take necessary action to ensure reliability services.
• Develop and implement commercial strategies in line with company Target and objectives.
• Share market information by close communication with partners, industry market and platforms to share insights on market development.
• Recruits and build up Development Team/Sales Team
• In charge of PNL and Profitability Growth
2. People management and Leaderships:
• Responsible for processing, training, coaching and motivating the team members, management
• Facilitates knowledge sharing and collaboration team members.
• Build and follow KPI/Target, monitoring employee performance.
• Build and develop internal processes.
• Monitor the activities of departments, accelerate the progress, quality and working capacity of all employees.
• Consulting and building an effective human resource team to ensure the overall operation of the Company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT

GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 231-245 Cong Hoa Street, Ward 13, Tan Binh Dist, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

