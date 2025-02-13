Tuyển Product Marketing GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT
- Hồ Chí Minh: 235
- 241 Đường Cộng Hòa, Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Commercial Management:
• Develops and maintains relationships with current Customers/Agent/Partners.
• Develop Export-Import Volume, New Agent and New tradelanes.
• Establish strong relationship with Vendor, Consolidators, Co-loader, Agent, Carrier,…
• Review services provided by vendors, take necessary action to ensure reliability services.
• Develop and implement commercial strategies in line with company Target and objectives.
• Share market information by close communication with partners, industry market and platforms to share insights on market development.
• Recruits and build up Development Team/Sales Team
• In charge of PNL and Profitability Growth
2. People management and Leaderships:
• Responsible for processing, training, coaching and motivating the team members, management
• Facilitates knowledge sharing and collaboration team members.
• Build and follow KPI/Target, monitoring employee performance.
• Build and develop internal processes.
• Monitor the activities of departments, accelerate the progress, quality and working capacity of all employees.
• Consulting and building an effective human resource team to ensure the overall operation of the Company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
