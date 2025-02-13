Tuyển Product Marketing GOLD MARINE AGENCY TRANSPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Commercial Management:

• Develops and maintains relationships with current Customers/Agent/Partners.

• Develop Export-Import Volume, New Agent and New tradelanes.

• Establish strong relationship with Vendor, Consolidators, Co-loader, Agent, Carrier,…

• Review services provided by vendors, take necessary action to ensure reliability services.

• Develop and implement commercial strategies in line with company Target and objectives.

• Share market information by close communication with partners, industry market and platforms to share insights on market development.

• Recruits and build up Development Team/Sales Team

• In charge of PNL and Profitability Growth

2. People management and Leaderships:

• Responsible for processing, training, coaching and motivating the team members, management

• Facilitates knowledge sharing and collaboration team members.

• Build and follow KPI/Target, monitoring employee performance.

• Build and develop internal processes.

• Monitor the activities of departments, accelerate the progress, quality and working capacity of all employees.

• Consulting and building an effective human resource team to ensure the overall operation of the Company.