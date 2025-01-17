Tuyển Product Marketing Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 2,500 - 8,000 USD

Position

Responsible for leading of the VinFast Quality Assurance activities through direct reports and, by extension, with all other functions. Establish excellent relationships with all functional leaders and external (3rd party) leaders involved in the vehicle and vehicle system definition, development and launch to ensure the achievement of both external and internal Quality Goals.

Quality responsibilities include all aspects of the Operations Assurance activities through the vehicle and technology/systems development processes from concept through launch and the customer service experience. This includes all leading the development of all Quality Procedures, Process Monitoring activities and completed vehicle and system audit procedures.

Develop and provide leadership for a high-performance team.

Position Responsibility

* Lead the Quality Assurance activities from concept through launch and the customer ownership experience