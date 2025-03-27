Tuyển Product Marketing Ziku Global LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

1. Job description (General):

- Ability to understand Financial Planning legislative & regulatory environment in Australia, including financial markets and how they work.

- Ability to understand what a Financial Advisor does and how we help our clients in Australia.

- Must have an excellent understand of English and be able to speak with a number of people including clients, team members and product providers in a highly fluent manner.

- Collaborating efficiently within your advice cluster to ensure clients are provided with the highest level of professional client / customer service and support while maintaining compliance and adherence to standards.

- ‍Clear communication and collaboration with the Advice Cluster Lead within the Advice division while actively contributing to the entire group business vision and mission statement.

2. Job description (Role Specific):

Initial / Further Advice Paperwork (SoA, RoA) & Ad-Hoc Form Completion

Tasks/ Responsibilities

- Capturing and recording key client information and data within SharePoint, Worksorted software & Adviser Portal systems

- New Client added in Worksorted / existing client personal details updated (if required) in Worksorted CRM