Tuyển Product Marketing Easy Speed International Logistics Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Location: Vietnam

Reports To: Chief Executive Officer (Chief of Staff)

Position Type: Full-Time

Job summary

The Accounting and Administrative Officer provides accounting and administrative support to the Chief of Staff and manages day-to-day operations to ensure the smooth running of the office. This position includes handling a wide variety of accounting tasks (including but not limited to bank reconciliation, preparation of financial statements, inventory accounting, expense reporting and control, tax compliance support, etc.) administrative tasks, scheduling, communications, and office administration duties. The ideal candidate will be highly organized, proactive, and able to effectively manage multiple tasks.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Personal Assistance:

- Manage Chief of Staff’s calendar, schedule meetings, and coordinate appointments.

- Handle phone calls, emails, and correspondence, ensuring timely responses.

- Prepare and edit documents, reports, and presentations as needed.

- Arrange travel itineraries, accommodations, and logistics for business trips.

- Assist with personal errands and tasks as required.