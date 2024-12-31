Tuyển Product Marketing Renn Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Renn Labs
- Hồ Chí Minh: 200 Đường 3/2, Phường 12 (Quận 10), District 10, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD
THE IMPACT YOU’LL MAKE IN THIS ROLE
- Efficiently conducting market research to identify digital trends, competitors, and opportunities, providing valuable insights to form digital marketing choices;
Effectively developing and executing digital marketing plans that align with the strategy for new product launches, enhancing brand awareness, and driving user acquisition through online channels;
- Expertly building and optimizing customer acquisition funnels, utilizing SEO, SEM, paid and free digital advertising, social media posts, and email marketing, tailored for technology products or business needs;
- Collaborating closely with marketing mates, product development and designers to ensure marketing efforts are cohesive with overall business objectives and strategies;
- Diligently creating and managing engaging content for digital marketing channels as part of the marketing strategy, including landing pages, social media, email campaigns, blogs, and digital advertising platforms;
- Meticulously analyzing digital marketing performance using key metrics to measure the effectiveness of campaigns and optimize strategies for maximum return within the context of market entry and product launches;
- Fruitfully developing and maintaining relationships with thought leaders, partners, and platforms to enhance promotion and reach targeted audiences effectively as part of the marketing strategy;
- Always staying abreast of industry trends, consumer behavior, and emerging technologies to propose innovative approaches and share them with teammates for collective improvement;
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Renn Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Renn Labs
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
