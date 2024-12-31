Tuyển Product Marketing Renn Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,500 USD

THE IMPACT YOU’LL MAKE IN THIS ROLE

- Efficiently conducting market research to identify digital trends, competitors, and opportunities, providing valuable insights to form digital marketing choices;

Effectively developing and executing digital marketing plans that align with the strategy for new product launches, enhancing brand awareness, and driving user acquisition through online channels;

- Expertly building and optimizing customer acquisition funnels, utilizing SEO, SEM, paid and free digital advertising, social media posts, and email marketing, tailored for technology products or business needs;

- Collaborating closely with marketing mates, product development and designers to ensure marketing efforts are cohesive with overall business objectives and strategies;

- Diligently creating and managing engaging content for digital marketing channels as part of the marketing strategy, including landing pages, social media, email campaigns, blogs, and digital advertising platforms;

- Meticulously analyzing digital marketing performance using key metrics to measure the effectiveness of campaigns and optimize strategies for maximum return within the context of market entry and product launches;

- Fruitfully developing and maintaining relationships with thought leaders, partners, and platforms to enhance promotion and reach targeted audiences effectively as part of the marketing strategy;

- Always staying abreast of industry trends, consumer behavior, and emerging technologies to propose innovative approaches and share them with teammates for collective improvement;