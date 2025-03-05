Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Be responsible for:

• Design mechanical and electrical parts on products: Ensure products are designed in accordance with the requirement of the product management and market.

• Lead development of new products according to market\'s requirement, optimize process, standardize components usage

• Improve product quality, production process: Optimize design for production process, search & test new materials to improve product quality and cost reduction

• Collaborate with Industrial Engineering to design best production process for the product lines in charge.

• Support other departments related to purchasing RM for production, quality control, providing information for after-sales service

• Manage the information of the R&D department on the company\'s data system.

- Implement other allowable tasks assigned by line manager.

- Be responsible on the work quality, compliance on the legal regulations and company procedures for the employees.

- Comply with the company\'s regulations, and regulations on fire prevention, occupational safety and health.