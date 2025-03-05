Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam
- Bắc Ninh: Đường TS03, KCN Tiên Sơn, Phường Đồng Nguyên, TP Từ Sơn, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Be responsible for:
• Design mechanical and electrical parts on products: Ensure products are designed in accordance with the requirement of the product management and market.
• Lead development of new products according to market\'s requirement, optimize process, standardize components usage
• Improve product quality, production process: Optimize design for production process, search & test new materials to improve product quality and cost reduction
• Collaborate with Industrial Engineering to design best production process for the product lines in charge.
• Support other departments related to purchasing RM for production, quality control, providing information for after-sales service
• Manage the information of the R&D department on the company\'s data system.
- Implement other allowable tasks assigned by line manager.
- Be responsible on the work quality, compliance on the legal regulations and company procedures for the employees.
- Comply with the company\'s regulations, and regulations on fire prevention, occupational safety and health.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Ariston Industrial Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI