Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper

Product Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Cụm CN Tân Chi, xã Tân Chi, huyện Tiên Du, tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Overall financial and accounting reporting in compliance with local statutory and management requirements
• Cost accounting focusing on manufacturing process cost
• Treasury and cash flow planning
• Taxation (WHT, CIT, VAT, PIT, FCT, including import & export taxes)
• Budget and forecasting
• Compliance with BJC’s Policy

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Male or female
• Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Finance. Master’s Degree will be advantage.
• Minimum of 5 - year experience in accounting, finance and taxation (with at least 2 years at the managerial level) in multifunctional or manufacturing companies is preferable
• Having experience in ERP (especially SAP is advantage)
• Having experience in Hyperion will be an advantage
• Strong analytical skills, positive attitude & mindset, result-oriented with problem solving skills
• Loyal, mature, and hard-working

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Cụm công nghiệp Tân Chi, Tân Chi, Tiên Du, Bắc Ninh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

