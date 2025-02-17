Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bắc Ninh: Cụm CN Tân Chi, xã Tân Chi, huyện Tiên Du, tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Overall financial and accounting reporting in compliance with local statutory and management requirements
• Cost accounting focusing on manufacturing process cost
• Treasury and cash flow planning
• Taxation (WHT, CIT, VAT, PIT, FCT, including import & export taxes)
• Budget and forecasting
• Compliance with BJC’s Policy
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Male or female
• Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Finance. Master’s Degree will be advantage.
• Minimum of 5 - year experience in accounting, finance and taxation (with at least 2 years at the managerial level) in multifunctional or manufacturing companies is preferable
• Having experience in ERP (especially SAP is advantage)
• Having experience in Hyperion will be an advantage
• Strong analytical skills, positive attitude & mindset, result-oriented with problem solving skills
• Loyal, mature, and hard-working
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper
