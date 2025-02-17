Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên VINA Paper làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: Cụm CN Tân Chi, xã Tân Chi, huyện Tiên Du, tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

• Overall financial and accounting reporting in compliance with local statutory and management requirements

• Cost accounting focusing on manufacturing process cost

• Treasury and cash flow planning

• Taxation (WHT, CIT, VAT, PIT, FCT, including import & export taxes)

• Budget and forecasting

• Compliance with BJC’s Policy

• Male or female

• Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Finance. Master’s Degree will be advantage.

• Minimum of 5 - year experience in accounting, finance and taxation (with at least 2 years at the managerial level) in multifunctional or manufacturing companies is preferable

• Having experience in ERP (especially SAP is advantage)

• Having experience in Hyperion will be an advantage

• Strong analytical skills, positive attitude & mindset, result-oriented with problem solving skills

• Loyal, mature, and hard-working

