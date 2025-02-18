Tuyển Product Marketing Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Cần Thơ: Cần Thơ (Tại Công ty TNHH Vinataba – Philip Morris)

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
- Manage all related Finance and Accounting processes in compliance with Vietnam Statutory and Regulatory requirement for VPM Head Quarter in Can tho.
- Provide support for VPM and VPM Br Management decision making process.
- Heading Finance and Accounting function in head quarter in Can Tho, reporting daily to VPM General Director to review and act as final approval of all related finance and accounting documents for head quarter.
- Manage 9 Finance and Accounting professional who are JV employees.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- Manage Finance and Accounting transactions are recorded and reported in compliance with relevant P&P, Vietnam Accounting Standards and Regulatory requirements; ensure they are completed in accurate and timely manner.
- Ensure that all month, quarter and annual Financial reports are prepared in accurate and timely manner.
- Ensure that key controls for Finance and Accounting are in place and effectively implemented in every single process to secure compliance with Vietnam Accounting Standard, Direct and Indirect tax Laws and Regulations.
- Review Finance and Accounting risks on a regular basis, including but not limited to testing of key controls, and address immediately any issue and or violation identified.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch

Vinataba-Philip Morris Limited, HCMC Branch

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 11th Floor, The Metropolitan, 273 Dong Khoi Street, D1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

