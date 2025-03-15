Tuyển Product Marketing Hyosung Vietnam Corp làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: N2 Street, Nhon Trach 5 IZ, Hiep Phuoc Town, Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province

- Oversee the operation of utility systems including steam: Boiler, Compressor, Dryer, PSA, Refregerator, Cooling Tower, RO, Gas Station, ...;

- Review the P&ID Drawings;

- Develop maintenance schedules and implement corrective actions when necessary;

- Ensure compliance with safety, environmental, and regulatory standards;

- Optimize energy efficiency and reduce operational costs;

- Manage a team of utility technicians and operators;

- Create Operation and Training Manuals;

- Collaborate with production and technical departments to ensure stable utility supply;

- Prepare periodic reports on system status, operational efficiency and improvement proposals.. Utility Facility Setup and Test Run (Boiler, Compressor, Dryer, PSA, Refregerator, Cooling Tower, RO, Gas Station).

- Bachelor\'s degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or a related field;

- At least 10 years of experience operating utility systems with least 5 years more Manager experienced in operating utility facility management;

- Proficient in autocad;

Thưởng Tết/ Thưởng sản xuất/ Thưởng đánh giá theo hệ số A/ B/ C: :180% - 350% Lương

