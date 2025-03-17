Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Liaise with other departments to orient, schedule and build objectives to meet the company’s business strategies

• Allocate resources properly (workforce, materials, etc.)

• Oversee production to resolve issues and ensure all lines work effectively, adapting deadlines

• Supervise and evaluate performance of production personnel

• Propose maintenance strategies, acquire necessary equipment, and implement measures to ensure a stable production process.

• Ensure output products meet quality standards

• Enforce health and safety precautions

• Estimate costs and prepare budgets

• Production reports can be generated on a daily, weekly, monthly basis, or as needed.

• Other tasks assigned by superiors