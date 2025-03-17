Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam

Product Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Street 4, An Phước IP, An Phước Commune, Long Thành District, Đồng Nai province

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Liaise with other departments to orient, schedule and build objectives to meet the company’s business strategies
• Allocate resources properly (workforce, materials, etc.)
• Oversee production to resolve issues and ensure all lines work effectively, adapting deadlines
• Supervise and evaluate performance of production personnel
• Propose maintenance strategies, acquire necessary equipment, and implement measures to ensure a stable production process.
• Ensure output products meet quality standards
• Enforce health and safety precautions
• Estimate costs and prepare budgets
• Production reports can be generated on a daily, weekly, monthly basis, or as needed.
• Other tasks assigned by superiors

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Electrical, Mechanic, Industrial Management, or relevant fields.
• Strong use of Microsoft Office (especially of Word/Excel)
• Good at English (oral and written)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 4, KCN An Phước, xã An Phước, huyện Long Thành, tỉnh Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

