Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam
- Đồng Nai: Street 4, An Phước IP, An Phước Commune, Long Thành District, Đồng Nai province
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Liaise with other departments to orient, schedule and build objectives to meet the company’s business strategies
• Allocate resources properly (workforce, materials, etc.)
• Oversee production to resolve issues and ensure all lines work effectively, adapting deadlines
• Supervise and evaluate performance of production personnel
• Propose maintenance strategies, acquire necessary equipment, and implement measures to ensure a stable production process.
• Ensure output products meet quality standards
• Enforce health and safety precautions
• Estimate costs and prepare budgets
• Production reports can be generated on a daily, weekly, monthly basis, or as needed.
• Other tasks assigned by superiors
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong use of Microsoft Office (especially of Word/Excel)
• Good at English (oral and written)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Superior Multi - Packaging Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
