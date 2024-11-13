Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 1,800 USD

Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 1,800 USD

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

Product Owner/Product Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

Mức lương
1,200 - 1,800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: A1L2

- 08, Tầng 2, tòa A2, Ecolife Capitol, 58 Tố Hữu, P. Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,800 USD

Are you passionate about creating impactful digital products? Do you thrive on innovation and love seeing your work empower users worldwide? Join BraveBits, a pioneering e-commerce company with a mission to revolutionize online store building. We’re on the lookout for an exceptional Product Manager/Product Owner to steer our product to greater heights.
1. Plan and Innovate:
Collaborate with Head of Product to fully understand product requirements and goals.
Dive deep into market research and user analysis to uncover what customers truly need.
Define product objectives and a development roadmap that excites and inspires.
2. Lead and Execute:
Clearly communicate your vision and product roadmap to the team.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment and successful execution.
Keep the momentum going and ensure everyone stays connected to the product’s mission.
3. Elevate the Product:
Use data analytics to measure success and guide improvements.
Support and engage with customers to gather valuable feedback and solve their challenges.
Innovate and enhance features based on emerging trends and user insights.
4. Market the Product:
Embrace a product-led growth strategy and create marketing plans that resonate.
Apply the AARRR model (Acquisition, Activation, Retention, Referral, Revenue) with a sharp focus on user retention.
Drive organic growth through stellar customer care and “word of mouth” advocacy.

Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-Haves:
A user-first mindset: put customer success at the core of every decision.
user-first mindset
A business-savvy approach: always align with company goals.
business-savvy approach
A technical understanding: suggest realistic solutions without compromising user value.
technical understanding
At least 3 years of experience as a Product Owner, BA Leader, or Product Manager.
years of experience
Strong English communication skills.
English communication
Analytical skills and a knack for problem-solving.
Analytical skills
A keen eye for detail and team leadership.
eye for detail
team leadership
Nice-to-Haves:
Experience in digital product management and the e-commerce space.
digital product management
e-commerce space
Familiarity with wireframe tools like Figma, Balsamiq, or Sketch.
wireframe tools
Startup experience or having launched your own product.
Startup experience

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At BraveBits, we don’t just build products; we craft experiences that make a difference. With a collaborative environment, cutting-edge tools, and endless opportunities to learn, you'll be a part of a dynamic team shaping the future of e-commerce. Plus, you'll enjoy:
A competitive salary starting from $1200/month, with room for negotiation based on your experience.
A competitive salary starting from $1200/month
100% salary during the probation period.
100% salary during the probation period
Regular salary reviews every 6 months.
every 6 months
Quarterly performance-based bonuses.
Quarterly performance-based bonuses
Annual 13th-month salary and full legal benefits.
Annual 13th-month salary
A new MacBook Pro on your first day.
new MacBook Pro
Flexible workspaces and one remote workday per month.
one remote workday per month
Free meals and snacks throughout the day.
Free meals and snacks
Annual company trips abroad and comprehensive health check-ups.
Annual company trips abroad
comprehensive health check-ups
Access to premium learning resources and opportunities to attend industry-leading conferences.
premium learning resources

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ô 08, tầng 2, tòa A2, Ecolife Capitol, 58 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-owner-thu-nhap-1200-1800-usd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job248536
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD
American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD
American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm