Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 1,800 USD

Are you passionate about creating impactful digital products? Do you thrive on innovation and love seeing your work empower users worldwide? Join BraveBits, a pioneering e-commerce company with a mission to revolutionize online store building. We’re on the lookout for an exceptional Product Manager/Product Owner to steer our product to greater heights.

1. Plan and Innovate:

Collaborate with Head of Product to fully understand product requirements and goals.

Dive deep into market research and user analysis to uncover what customers truly need.

Define product objectives and a development roadmap that excites and inspires.

2. Lead and Execute:

Clearly communicate your vision and product roadmap to the team.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment and successful execution.

Keep the momentum going and ensure everyone stays connected to the product’s mission.

3. Elevate the Product:

Use data analytics to measure success and guide improvements.

Support and engage with customers to gather valuable feedback and solve their challenges.

Innovate and enhance features based on emerging trends and user insights.

4. Market the Product:

Embrace a product-led growth strategy and create marketing plans that resonate.

Apply the AARRR model (Acquisition, Activation, Retention, Referral, Revenue) with a sharp focus on user retention.

Drive organic growth through stellar customer care and “word of mouth” advocacy.

Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-Haves:

A user-first mindset: put customer success at the core of every decision.

A business-savvy approach: always align with company goals.

A technical understanding: suggest realistic solutions without compromising user value.

At least 3 years of experience as a Product Owner, BA Leader, or Product Manager.

Strong English communication skills.

Analytical skills and a knack for problem-solving.

A keen eye for detail and team leadership.

Nice-to-Haves:

Experience in digital product management and the e-commerce space.

Familiarity with wireframe tools like Figma, Balsamiq, or Sketch.

Startup experience or having launched your own product.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At BraveBits, we don’t just build products; we craft experiences that make a difference. With a collaborative environment, cutting-edge tools, and endless opportunities to learn, you'll be a part of a dynamic team shaping the future of e-commerce. Plus, you'll enjoy:

A competitive salary starting from $1200/month, with room for negotiation based on your experience.

100% salary during the probation period.

Regular salary reviews every 6 months.

Quarterly performance-based bonuses.

Annual 13th-month salary and full legal benefits.

A new MacBook Pro on your first day.

Flexible workspaces and one remote workday per month.

Free meals and snacks throughout the day.

Annual company trips abroad and comprehensive health check-ups.

Access to premium learning resources and opportunities to attend industry-leading conferences.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

