Tuyển Project Manager FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Pjico, 186 Điện Biên Phủ, Quận 3, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders, and ensuring technical feasibility

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least three year of experience in Project Management.

Good education background, preferably in the field of computer science or engineering

Proven working experience as a project manager in the IT sector

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in cloud technologies

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills

PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus

Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible income according to ability, open agreement

Unique advantage of being at the forefront of Vietnam’s digital transformation.

Be a part of the team building products that cater specifically to the needs of Vietnamese businesses, driving innovation, flexibility, and data security tailored to the local market.

Opportunity to contribute to pioneering projects, developing cutting-edge solutions that empower industries across the country.

FPT Premium Care package

Activities and culture with FCI and FPT Corporation

Study support package for children of FCI union

Sponsor-related courses and certifications

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin