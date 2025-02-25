Tuyển Project Manager FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
- Hà Nội: Tòa Pjico, 186 Điện Biên Phủ, Quận 3, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope
Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders, and ensuring technical feasibility
Ensure resource availability and allocation
Develop a detailed project plan to track progress
Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule
Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques
Report and escalate to management as needed
Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
Perform risk management to minimize project risks
Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good education background, preferably in the field of computer science or engineering
Proven working experience as a project manager in the IT sector
Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in cloud technologies
Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus
Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Unique advantage of being at the forefront of Vietnam’s digital transformation.
Be a part of the team building products that cater specifically to the needs of Vietnamese businesses, driving innovation, flexibility, and data security tailored to the local market.
Opportunity to contribute to pioneering projects, developing cutting-edge solutions that empower industries across the country.
FPT Premium Care package
Activities and culture with FCI and FPT Corporation
Study support package for children of FCI union
Sponsor-related courses and certifications
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI