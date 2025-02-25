Tuyển Project Manager FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Pjico, 186 Điện Biên Phủ, Quận 3, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope
Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders, and ensuring technical feasibility
Ensure resource availability and allocation
Develop a detailed project plan to track progress
Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule
Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques
Report and escalate to management as needed
Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
Perform risk management to minimize project risks
Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least three year of experience in Project Management.
Good education background, preferably in the field of computer science or engineering
Proven working experience as a project manager in the IT sector
Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in cloud technologies
Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus

Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible income according to ability, open agreement
Unique advantage of being at the forefront of Vietnam’s digital transformation.
Be a part of the team building products that cater specifically to the needs of Vietnamese businesses, driving innovation, flexibility, and data security tailored to the local market.
Opportunity to contribute to pioneering projects, developing cutting-edge solutions that empower industries across the country.
FPT Premium Care package
Activities and culture with FCI and FPT Corporation
Study support package for children of FCI union
Sponsor-related courses and certifications

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hà Nội: Số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Phường Dịch Vọng, Quận Cầu Giấy | TP. Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3, tòa nhà PJICO, 186 Điện Biên Phủ, Quận 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-manager-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job321008
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu BSS Group
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERSTAR GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EVERSTAR GLOBAL
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN POWERGATE SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN POWERGATE SOFTWARE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAOPIZ HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAOPIZ HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 48 Triệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
35 - 48 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY LOGISTICS - TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY LOGISTICS - TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
Tới 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM
Tới 65 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần 3H INC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần 3H INC Việt Nam
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL
40 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
40 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NTQ SOLUTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NTQ SOLUTION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Tinhvan Consulting làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Tinhvan Consulting
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 USD Công Ty SmartOSC
Tới 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 48 Triệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 48 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm