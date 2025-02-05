Tuyển Quản lý SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 750 USD

SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.

Quản lý

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.

Mức lương
Đến 750 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lô C6, Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long, Đông Anh, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD

• Management of incoming material quality, component part as B2B/PSA/tray... contact window with supplier to handle all material quality issue.
• Control Vendor Quality: Periodical vendor monitoring, onsite audit, control vendor's 4M change/trace/system.
• Material environment control: Make report and follow customer request for Environmental RoHS/Reach...
• Control material specification control and supplier's certification.
• Document preparation for audit topic and issue work instruction for new material.
• Other job assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from university special in electrical, mechanical, chemical major....
• Able to communicate in English (4 skills)
• Logical thinking and responsible person, can work under high pressure
• QA experience as 8D report, QC 7 tool are plus
• Experience in electronic manufacturing are preferred

Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.

SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot C6 - Thang Long Industrial Park,Dong Anh District, Ha noi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

