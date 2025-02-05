Tuyển Quản lý SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 750 USD

Mức lương Đến 750 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Lô C6, Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long, Đông Anh, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD

• Management of incoming material quality, component part as B2B/PSA/tray... contact window with supplier to handle all material quality issue.

• Control Vendor Quality: Periodical vendor monitoring, onsite audit, control vendor's 4M change/trace/system.

• Material environment control: Make report and follow customer request for Environmental RoHS/Reach...

• Control material specification control and supplier's certification.

• Document preparation for audit topic and issue work instruction for new material.

• Other job assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 750 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from university special in electrical, mechanical, chemical major....

• Able to communicate in English (4 skills)

• Logical thinking and responsible person, can work under high pressure

• QA experience as 8D report, QC 7 tool are plus

• Experience in electronic manufacturing are preferred

