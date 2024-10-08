Tuyển Sale thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương

1. Work on the new development order:

Receive the sample request from manager and release order to factory; Follow up order status, make it under control, and notify manager promptly if problems occur; Work with the inhouse lab/ 3rd party lab to conduct tests once sample finished.

2. Work on the fabric sample:

General check fabric quantity (Width/ Weight/ CPI/ WPI) before submitting to manager; Make the sample submission, hanger and send to customer; Prepare fabric collection according to supervisor assignment.

3. Resolve the custormer service:

Assist to ensure adequate client communication; Check customers claims & discuss internal for solution.

4. Other job assigned by manager.

Working address: Binh Chuan Production Area, Binh Chuan Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

