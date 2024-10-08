Tuyển Sale thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM
- Bình Dương: Bình Chuẩn, Thuận An
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
1. Work on the new development order:
Receive the sample request from manager and release order to factory; Follow up order status, make it under control, and notify manager promptly if problems occur; Work with the inhouse lab/ 3rd party lab to conduct tests once sample finished.
Receive the sample request from manager and release order to factory;
Follow up order status, make it under control, and notify manager promptly if problems occur;
Work with the inhouse lab/ 3rd party lab to conduct tests once sample finished.
2. Work on the fabric sample:
General check fabric quantity (Width/ Weight/ CPI/ WPI) before submitting to manager; Make the sample submission, hanger and send to customer; Prepare fabric collection according to supervisor assignment.
General check fabric quantity (Width/ Weight/ CPI/ WPI) before submitting to manager;
Make the sample submission, hanger and send to customer;
Prepare fabric collection according to supervisor assignment.
3. Resolve the custormer service:
Assist to ensure adequate client communication; Check customers claims & discuss internal for solution.
Assist to ensure adequate client communication;
Check customers claims & discuss internal for solution.
4. Other job assigned by manager.
Working address: Binh Chuan Production Area, Binh Chuan Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Working address:
Binh Chuan Production Area, Binh Chuan Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education: University or college degree, major: Business, Textile engineering or related;
Education:
Experience: From 1 year experience in Sales/ Merchandise position, experience in the Textiles and/ or Garment manufacturing is preferred;
Experience:
Language: Fluency in English and/ or Chinese.
Language:
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thu nhập thương lượng theo năng lực;
Hưởng 100% lương và đóng BHXH trong quá trình thử việc;
Đảm bảo nhận lương tháng 13 theo chính sách công ty;
Các khoản phụ cấp hấp dẫn: xăng xe, nhà ở, điện thoại, chuyên cần, con nhỏ;
Tăng lương hàng năm;
14 ngày phép/ năm;
Đãi ngộ phần ăn theo ca làm việc;
Đầy đủ chế độ theo quy định hiện hành.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CRYSTAL ELEGANCE TEXTILES VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI