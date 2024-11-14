Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN DU LỊCH BAN MAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 4, 141 Lê Duẩn, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch

• Design packages, programs and its quotation for TO/TA’s daily requests, to meet their requirements and demands

• Elaborate and update TO/TA’s annual brochures.

• Handle bookings and customer care when travelers are on ground

• Coordinate with Operation department and Suppliers (if needed) to make sure tours run smoothly and solve the troubles (if any)

• Issue invoices in due time and assist accounting department with regard to payment

• Prepare and escort FAM trip (if needed)

• Train and support other team members as and when required

• Other tasks assigned by Sales Manager/ BOD

• Weekly and monthly reports or irregular reports (if any) to SM/BOD

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Graduated from College or University majoring in Culture, Tourism, Foreign Language, Economics...

• Have knowledge of route points. Love traveling.

• Good English/German/Spanish.

• Have sales experience of 2 year or more in the tourism field.

• Proficient computer skills

• Be patient, willing to learn and work under high pressure

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN DU LỊCH BAN MAI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Negotiable – To Be Advised on interview, depending on experience.

• Pay insurance according to the law + Special health insurance package

• Quarterly, annual, holiday, revenue bonuses...

• Travel domestically and internationally according to Company policies and other special programs.

• Sales inspection trip and training courses according to company regulations

• Work from home (WFH) policy with full salary.

• The Company's maternity pay policy in addition to insurance salary.

• Happy hour policy at the office.

• Working hours. Off Saturday, Sunday

• Friendly and progressive working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN DU LỊCH BAN MAI

