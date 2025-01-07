Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Centec Tower, 72
- 74 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 3, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
● Ensure the preparation/control of all loan documentation complies with the Bank credit policies, law and regulations.
● Set up and control available approved limits in the loan system.
● Ensure loans are released with proper approval and match the intended purpose as stated in the credit application
● Ensure the compliance of post-disbursement and uphold standard turnaround times for documentation
● Monitor interest rate revision and insurance renewal for collaterals.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● 3-5 year working experience with at least 1 year in a similar lending position
● Good analytical, problem solving and communication skills with customer-oriented mindset
● A careful, well organized, proactive, supportive, honest, responsible, self-motivated and hardworking person
Tại Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hong Leong BANK Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
