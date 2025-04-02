Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Chubb Insurance Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Role Purpose:

The primary objective of this role is to develop an in-depth understanding of Chubb\'s systems and applications in order to provide comprehensive support to business users as an application expert. This includes, but is not limited to, creating user guides, conducting training sessions, and resolving issues effectively.

The role involves gathering and analyzing current operational processes to identify pain points from a business perspective. Based on this analysis, the implementation of MS Macro VBA or Python scripting tools will be utilized to minimize human error and enhance overall business efficiency.

Candidates for the IT Application Support and Service Desk position should possess a strong knowledge of IT systems, application security skills, and scripting implementation capabilities. Additionally, the ability to manage multiple high-priority tasks under pressure is essential.

Furthermore, the role requires monitoring and managing insurance systems and applications to ensure stable operations that support business continuity. Providing exceptional IT support services to business users is crucial for maintaining optimal work performance and enhancing user experience.