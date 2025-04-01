Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a meticulous and proactive Administrative Officer to join our team at Trusting Social. As an Administrative Officer, you will manage the reception area, coordinate mail, welcome visitors, oversee the distribution of office facilities, handle the procurement of office supplies, and provide essential logistical support for company events and activities. You will have full ownership of managing administrative functions and ensuring smooth office operations.

How you will make an impact in this role

In this role, as an Administrative Officer, you will make an impact by managing a portfolio of administrative tasks, nurturing existing office relationships, and seeking new ways to improve office efficiency. You will have to develop strong connections with staff, key executives, and stakeholders while preparing insightful administrative reports. You will liaise between staff and cross-functional internal teams to ensure the timely and successful delivery of our administrative solutions according to office needs, thereby improving the entire office experience. Your role will involve identifying office needs and exceeding staff expectations to contribute to sustained business growth and exceptional office satisfaction. Ultimately, as an Administrative Officer, you should collaborate with our team to achieve operational excellence and grow our business.

What you will do