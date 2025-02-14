Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cimc Wetrans (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Cimc Wetrans (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Cimc Wetrans (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 14th Floor, Ree Tower, 09 Doan Van Bo, Ward 13, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview: We are seeking a motivated and experienced Field Sales Executive to join our global logistics team. The ideal candidate will have a solid background in local services, including trucking, customs clearance, warehousing, and project cargo. Experience and the ability to sell international freight services will be considered a significant advantage.
Job Overview:
Key Responsibilities:
1. Sales and Business Development:
• Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve sales targets and increase market share in local logistics services.
• Identify and pursue new business opportunities in trucking, customs clearance, warehousing, and project cargo.
• Promote and sell international freight services (ocean and air) to complement the company's offerings.
2. Customer Relationship Management:
• Understand customer needs and provide tailored logistics solutions.
• Conduct regular client meetings and presentations to showcase the company's services.
• Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent service and support.
3. Market Analysis:
• Monitor market trends and competitor activities to identify growth opportunities.
• Provide feedback and recommendations to management on market conditions and customer needs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Cimc Wetrans (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Cimc Wetrans (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Cimc Wetrans (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2nd Floor, Central Park Building, No. 117,119,121 Nguyen Du Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1; HCM City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

