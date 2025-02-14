Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Cimc Wetrans (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Cimc Wetrans (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14th Floor, Ree Tower, 09 Doan Van Bo, Ward 13, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Overview: We are seeking a motivated and experienced Field Sales Executive to join our global logistics team. The ideal candidate will have a solid background in local services, including trucking, customs clearance, warehousing, and project cargo. Experience and the ability to sell international freight services will be considered a significant advantage.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Sales and Business Development:
• Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve sales targets and increase market share in local logistics services.
• Identify and pursue new business opportunities in trucking, customs clearance, warehousing, and project cargo.
• Promote and sell international freight services (ocean and air) to complement the company's offerings.
2. Customer Relationship Management:
• Understand customer needs and provide tailored logistics solutions.
• Conduct regular client meetings and presentations to showcase the company's services.
• Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent service and support.
3. Market Analysis:
• Monitor market trends and competitor activities to identify growth opportunities.
• Provide feedback and recommendations to management on market conditions and customer needs.
