Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SSR VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SSR VINA
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD
Key Responsibilities:
1. Sales Strategy & Planning:
• Develop and implement a comprehensive sales strategy that aligns with the company’s business objectives, market trends, and customer needs.
• Set and achieve ambitious sales targets and KPIs to drive revenue and market share growth.
• Monitor market conditions, competitor activity, and emerging trends in outdoor living and furniture sectors.
• Drive sales through multiple channels including retail, direct-to-consumer (DTC), e-commerce, wholesale, and B2B partnerships.
2. Team Leadership & Management:
• Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing sales team, fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement.
• Provide guidance, training, and support to sales team members, ensuring they meet or exceed individual and team sales goals.
• Conduct regular performance reviews and implement strategies for professional growth and career development.
3. Client Relationship Management:
• Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, including retailers, distributors, commercial accounts, and large-scale buyers.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SSR VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SSR VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
