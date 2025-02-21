Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SSR VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Key Responsibilities:

1. Sales Strategy & Planning:

• Develop and implement a comprehensive sales strategy that aligns with the company’s business objectives, market trends, and customer needs.

• Set and achieve ambitious sales targets and KPIs to drive revenue and market share growth.

• Monitor market conditions, competitor activity, and emerging trends in outdoor living and furniture sectors.

• Drive sales through multiple channels including retail, direct-to-consumer (DTC), e-commerce, wholesale, and B2B partnerships.

2. Team Leadership & Management:

• Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing sales team, fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement.

• Provide guidance, training, and support to sales team members, ensuring they meet or exceed individual and team sales goals.

• Conduct regular performance reviews and implement strategies for professional growth and career development.

3. Client Relationship Management:

• Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, including retailers, distributors, commercial accounts, and large-scale buyers.