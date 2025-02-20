Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sales Manager

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Product Solution design: Accurately understand customer requirements, match the optimal product solution, analyze and locally adapt product and solution competition strategies, complete bidding configuration and quotation, solve customer technical and commercial problems.
1. Product Solution design:
2. Customer relationship development: Develop customer relationships and gain insight into customer requirements of the responsible account group/region. Accurately analyze the market and identify operating scenarios.
2. Customer relationship development:
3. Sales project operation: Operate and manage E2E sales projects, coordinate resources from all parties to improve the project success rate and achieve the business objectives of the region.
3. Sales project operation:
4. Ecosystem partner development: Gain insight into and identify the ecosystem partner circle, develop and maintain partners, build a sound communication platform, and work with ecosystem partners to serve customers.
4. Ecosystem partner development:

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Bachelor’s degree or above in Electrical / Energy/ Power engineering related field
• Has knowledge about Solar/ Battery ESS/ EV Charger or related power equipment supply or integration business
• Strong learning ability and willingness to learn new technologies.

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 33F, Keangnam Landmark, Pham Hung, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi

