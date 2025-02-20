Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Product Solution design: Accurately understand customer requirements, match the optimal product solution, analyze and locally adapt product and solution competition strategies, complete bidding configuration and quotation, solve customer technical and commercial problems.

1. Product Solution design:

2. Customer relationship development: Develop customer relationships and gain insight into customer requirements of the responsible account group/region. Accurately analyze the market and identify operating scenarios.

2. Customer relationship development:

3. Sales project operation: Operate and manage E2E sales projects, coordinate resources from all parties to improve the project success rate and achieve the business objectives of the region.

3. Sales project operation:

4. Ecosystem partner development: Gain insight into and identify the ecosystem partner circle, develop and maintain partners, build a sound communication platform, and work with ecosystem partners to serve customers.

4. Ecosystem partner development: