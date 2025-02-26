Tuyển Sales Manager LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 12th floor, Sofic Building, 10 Mai Chi Tho, W. Thu Thiem, Thu Duc, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- To be in charge of Home Appliances products (Refrigerator, Washing Machine, etc.,..)
- Implement PSI strategies to optimize product availability, sales performance, and inventory management
- Analyze sales data, update market trends, and identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling
- Work with the Product Marketing team to generate and implement sales programs and marketing activities
- Manage the sales cycle, including order processing, delivery coordination, and payment follow-up
- Establish good relationship with customers in the assigned channel
- Make report, data analysis weekly, monthly
- Prepare document, data to implement promotion program for customers
- Other tasks assigned by Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 3 year experience in similar positions (Sales/ Business Development/ Key Account Management) or Group of Product (Specially in Electric/ Electronics field)
- Data Analysis, Sales skill and drive for result
- Good communication and presentation skill
Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company
