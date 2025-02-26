Tuyển Sales Manager LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- To be in charge of Home Appliances products (Refrigerator, Washing Machine, etc.,..)

- Implement PSI strategies to optimize product availability, sales performance, and inventory management

- Analyze sales data, update market trends, and identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling

- Work with the Product Marketing team to generate and implement sales programs and marketing activities

- Manage the sales cycle, including order processing, delivery coordination, and payment follow-up

- Establish good relationship with customers in the assigned channel

- Make report, data analysis weekly, monthly

- Prepare document, data to implement promotion program for customers

- Other tasks assigned by Manager