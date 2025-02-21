Tuyển Sales Manager Traveloka Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Traveloka Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 2, Tòa nhà An Phú Plaza, 117
- 119 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This KPI-driven role is focused on sustaining and growing revenue and profitability. It requires significant engagement with current and prospective airline partners to build strong, strategic partnerships in Vietnam.
Main Responsibilities:
- Lead Market-Level Commercial Negotiations: Spearhead airline agreement negotiations within assigned markets to secure competitive terms and drive revenue.
- Cultivate Airline Partnerships: Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with airline partners, prioritizing high-value, strategic partners. Act as the face of Traveloka in assigned markets, representing airline commercials.
- Team Management: Manage and develop a direct report, providing guidance to help them achieve their goals.
- Collaborate Across Teams: Liaise with internal teams in product, marketing, an analytics to drive supply effectiveness, price competitiveness, and inventory optimization.
- Drive Strategic Insights and Business Growth: Provide actionable insights for business strategy and support initiatives in business development, product enhancements, and user experience improvements.
- Stay Industry-Savvy: Maintain a comprehensive understanding of travel and airline industry dynamics, including competitor models, market trends,
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Traveloka Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Traveloka Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
