Tuyển Sales Manager Traveloka Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This KPI-driven role is focused on sustaining and growing revenue and profitability. It requires significant engagement with current and prospective airline partners to build strong, strategic partnerships in Vietnam.

Main Responsibilities:

- Lead Market-Level Commercial Negotiations: Spearhead airline agreement negotiations within assigned markets to secure competitive terms and drive revenue.

- Cultivate Airline Partnerships: Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with airline partners, prioritizing high-value, strategic partners. Act as the face of Traveloka in assigned markets, representing airline commercials.

- Team Management: Manage and develop a direct report, providing guidance to help them achieve their goals.

- Collaborate Across Teams: Liaise with internal teams in product, marketing, an analytics to drive supply effectiveness, price competitiveness, and inventory optimization.

- Drive Strategic Insights and Business Growth: Provide actionable insights for business strategy and support initiatives in business development, product enhancements, and user experience improvements.

- Stay Industry-Savvy: Maintain a comprehensive understanding of travel and airline industry dynamics, including competitor models, market trends,

