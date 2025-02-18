Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Full entitlement to leave, holidays, and public holidays in accordance with government regulations., Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Objectives of the Position
1. Be responsible for planning, organizing and monitoring CS business focus at Waterproofing solution for Mix used and Residential projects in assigned area to achieve agreed sale budgets and target margin.
Main Areas of Responsibilities and Key Activities:
Sales Development:
1. Develop sales and service to achieve sales budgets and target margin;
2. Follow up projects, organize market/pricing plans, arrange product testing and trial runs;
3. Develop and manage Key Accounts & Applicators
4. Develop sales action plan for the region to grow sales in line with segment strategy
5. Prepare visit reports and monthly reports as requested.
Market Intelligence:
1. Conduct market study on projects & investment, competitors’ products/ positioning, market trends, customers’ needs to develop business solutions and contribute to build up business strategy;
2. Prepare market, competitor, customer reports on a regular basis.
Customer Management:
1. Build up, maintain direct contact with customers’ key personnel and understand authority chain of target accounts;
2. Make regular visits to develop top relationship with the aim to close deal and finalize contracts;
3. Ensure all supporting functions involved in the delivery of agreed customers’ needs;
4. Conduct customers’ assessments and analyses to ensure the strategic focus is in the right place.
Credit management:
1. Provide customer information and support credit team to define Customers’ credit limits;
2. Work closely with customer’ PIC to ensure on-time payment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate Requirements:
1. Degree in Civil Engineering, Commerce or equivalent
2. Five years of relevant experience in construction fields and at project sales for mix use and residential market. Three years’ experience of Key account management.
3. Good relationship with architects, designers, contractors is preferred;
4. Good understanding on construction market, project biding and process
5. Good command of English and Computer skills (MS. Office).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 46 đường 57, KP3, Phường Bình Trưng Đông, Quận 2, TP. Thủ Đức

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

