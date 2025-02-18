Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Objectives of the Position

1. Be responsible for planning, organizing and monitoring CS business focus at Waterproofing solution for Mix used and Residential projects in assigned area to achieve agreed sale budgets and target margin.

Main Areas of Responsibilities and Key Activities:

Sales Development:

1. Develop sales and service to achieve sales budgets and target margin;

2. Follow up projects, organize market/pricing plans, arrange product testing and trial runs;

3. Develop and manage Key Accounts & Applicators

4. Develop sales action plan for the region to grow sales in line with segment strategy

5. Prepare visit reports and monthly reports as requested.

Market Intelligence:

1. Conduct market study on projects & investment, competitors’ products/ positioning, market trends, customers’ needs to develop business solutions and contribute to build up business strategy;

2. Prepare market, competitor, customer reports on a regular basis.

Customer Management:

1. Build up, maintain direct contact with customers’ key personnel and understand authority chain of target accounts;

2. Make regular visits to develop top relationship with the aim to close deal and finalize contracts;

3. Ensure all supporting functions involved in the delivery of agreed customers’ needs;

4. Conduct customers’ assessments and analyses to ensure the strategic focus is in the right place.

Credit management:

1. Provide customer information and support credit team to define Customers’ credit limits;

2. Work closely with customer’ PIC to ensure on-time payment.