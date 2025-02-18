Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Full entitlement to leave, holidays, and public holidays in accordance with government regulations., Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Objectives of the Position
1. Be responsible for planning, organizing and monitoring CS business focus at Waterproofing solution for Mix used and Residential projects in assigned area to achieve agreed sale budgets and target margin.
Main Areas of Responsibilities and Key Activities:
Sales Development:
1. Develop sales and service to achieve sales budgets and target margin;
2. Follow up projects, organize market/pricing plans, arrange product testing and trial runs;
3. Develop and manage Key Accounts & Applicators
4. Develop sales action plan for the region to grow sales in line with segment strategy
5. Prepare visit reports and monthly reports as requested.
Market Intelligence:
1. Conduct market study on projects & investment, competitors’ products/ positioning, market trends, customers’ needs to develop business solutions and contribute to build up business strategy;
2. Prepare market, competitor, customer reports on a regular basis.
Customer Management:
1. Build up, maintain direct contact with customers’ key personnel and understand authority chain of target accounts;
2. Make regular visits to develop top relationship with the aim to close deal and finalize contracts;
3. Ensure all supporting functions involved in the delivery of agreed customers’ needs;
4. Conduct customers’ assessments and analyses to ensure the strategic focus is in the right place.
Credit management:
1. Provide customer information and support credit team to define Customers’ credit limits;
2. Work closely with customer’ PIC to ensure on-time payment.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Degree in Civil Engineering, Commerce or equivalent
2. Five years of relevant experience in construction fields and at project sales for mix use and residential market. Three years’ experience of Key account management.
3. Good relationship with architects, designers, contractors is preferred;
4. Good understanding on construction market, project biding and process
5. Good command of English and Computer skills (MS. Office).
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI LIFEVISTA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
