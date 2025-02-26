Tuyển Sales Manager Vietnam Suzuki Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Vietnam Suzuki Corporation
- Hồ Chí Minh: No 02, Pho Quang Street, Ward 02, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Manage the overall operation of the 4W and 2W after-sales (service and parts).
2. Respond to customer inquiries and complaints and provide high-quality.
3. Hire, train, evaluate, and mentor department staff.
4. Train, evaluate, and mentor Dealer’s staff.
5. Ensure proper management of the department budget and increase the company’s profitability.
6. Provide technical support to dealers to assist in problem resolution.
7. Gather market intelligence and provide feedback to improve quality.
8. Collaborate with supervisors and related departments to share information and coordinate work.
9. Gather information on and comply with laws regulations relevant to the department.
10. Evaluate the performance of the department on a regular basic for reflection and improvement.
11. Other duties assigned by the Company
Report to: General Director
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- More than 5 years of experience in management positions
- Fluent in English
Tại Vietnam Suzuki Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietnam Suzuki Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
