Tuyển Sales Manager Vietnam Suzuki Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Manage the overall operation of the 4W and 2W after-sales (service and parts).

2. Respond to customer inquiries and complaints and provide high-quality.

3. Hire, train, evaluate, and mentor department staff.

4. Train, evaluate, and mentor Dealer’s staff.

5. Ensure proper management of the department budget and increase the company’s profitability.

6. Provide technical support to dealers to assist in problem resolution.

7. Gather market intelligence and provide feedback to improve quality.

8. Collaborate with supervisors and related departments to share information and coordinate work.

9. Gather information on and comply with laws regulations relevant to the department.

10. Evaluate the performance of the department on a regular basic for reflection and improvement.

11. Other duties assigned by the Company

Report to: General Director